Port Lincoln recognised those who make the community great in a smaller ceremony for Australia Day, held in the Nautilus Theatre on Wednesday, January 26. The council changed the format for its Australia Day ceremonies in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, which started with the community breakfast which was takeaway only. Elected members served breakfast from the Flinders Laneway, cooked by Port Lincoln Little Athletics and Eagles Softball Club members. The awards ceremony took place at 11am with only a small crowd of invited guests attending. Proceedings included local singer Charlee Watt performing the national anthem with sculptor Ken Martin providing the Australia Day address. Awards this year were presented to Sharon Humenick (Citizen of the Year), Shania Richards (Young Citizen of the Year), 2021 SALT Festival (Community Event of the Year) and Lain Montgomerie (Award for Active Citizenship). Ms Humenick thanked everyone who supported her, including her family, and encouraged others in the community to do their part. "I urge the community of Port Lincoln to support local charities and clubs and help anyone who needs a hand," she said. Miss Richards said she was honoured to be recognised for her efforts and while she did not celebrate Australia Day herself, she supported the message of all Australians coming together. "It feels like a dream come true, it's really a huge privilege and honour to be acknowledged by the community like this," she said. SALT Festival coordinator Eliza Wuttke accepted the Community Event of the Year award and credited the community with the festival's success. "What makes SALT so special is the community," she said. "The community is what brings SALT to life." Finally Mrs Montgomerie said she enjoyed giving back to the community through her role as community development officer with Mentally Fit EP, and thanked many who supported her, including fellow community development officer Emma Gale, the team at West Coat Youth and Community Support, Rotary Club of Port Lincoln and her husband Ryan. "I'm constantly inspired to support positive change...I will continue to strive to be a part of this change wherever I can," she said. Port Lincoln mayor Brad Flaherty said the event was an important one for the council to hold to celebrate the achievements of local residents, and hoped next year conditions would allow for even more of the community to be able to come and share the moment. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/9325b1dd-b7bb-40e5-98bf-dee39a7d81da.JPG/r0_212_6000_3602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg