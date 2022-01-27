news, local-news,

Elliston Area School has been recognised for their Wool Show and Centenary Celebration by accepting the 2022 Australia Day Community Event of the Year. The Community Event of the Year was the sole award presented at the Australia Day Ceremony in Elliston on Wednesday January 26 at Trudinger Park. Held on October 23 the school celebrated its centenary with about 200 people attending a morning tea and time capsule while visitors were given a chance to "Tour Through the Decades" as classrooms had displays of of items, furniture and photos from across the different decades. Later in the day the school held its annual Wool Show at the Elliston Sports Centre which included a fleece competition, fetes and stalls, live music from Joshy Willo, children's activities and a vintage car show. Mayor Malcolm Hancock presented the Elliston Area School principal Chad Fleming with the award in front of about 85 locals. "We were humbled by receiving award. It was nice that our staff, students and families received recognition for the effort they put into the event," Mr Fleming said. "We are very pleased for community they could share this celebration with us, they've been a big contribution to the event." READ MORE: Tumby Bay Council celebrates Australia Day 2022 Australia Day honours given to Pt Lincoln citizens Mr Fleming said the school planned to make the annual event bigger and better in 2022. "This is a wonderful community event and it is growing every year. The Wool Show is an important fundraiser for the community that helps develop teaching and learning programs at our school," he said. "It also bring the wider community together thanks to the generosity of the wool and stud families, and other local business." Nominator Ebony Feltus spoke at the ceremony, grateful for all the school provides to the community.

