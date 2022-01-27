news, local-news,

Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council managed to celebrate the achievements of its citizens in Cummins on Australia Day, albeit in a smaller fashion than usual. The council had originally planned to hold its Australia Day ceremony at the Cummins Railway Triangle, however two days before it was announced the event would be moved to the Cummins Hall and would be invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions and forecasted inclement weather. Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said it was a difficult decision to make but it was important to ensure the safety and security of locals. "People have been away on holidays, people have been coming back, school is about to start... there are just too many unknowns at the moment," she said. "It was important for people to feel safe in their own environment and it was the essential thing to do to ensure this." Mrs Quigley said the event went very well with a crowd of about 50 people in attendance. Previous Citizen of the Year Ingrid Kennerley provided this year's Australia Day address. This year saw the council present awards to Greg Hurrell (Citizen of the Year), Denvar Pool (Young Citizen of the Year), Get Out Music and Arts Festival (Community Event of the Year), Lake Wangary School (Community Organisation of the Year), Coffin Bay/Port Lincoln Aquatic Centre (Business of the Year) and Teagan Wallace of Five Loaves Bakery (Employee of the Year). In accepting his award Mr Hurrell said he was fortunate to have been able to work alongside so many great people in giving back to the community. "The one commentary in all of this is that I don't consider myself to be anyone special, but I've been fortunate to have been a part of some great teams, and on some great committees," he said. Mr Pool, recipient of Young Citizen of the Year, said he thanked the community for providing him with all the opportunities he had to make a difference. Empowering Lower Eyre Suicide Prevention Network chairperson John Treloar accepted the Community Event of the Year award on behalf of organisers of Get Out and said there has been great feedback from the two festivals the group has put on. "We want to bring small things to small communities rather than big things, we couldn't do that, so we focused on little things and that little thing became very big very quickly," he said. The ceremony also saw a citizenship ceremony with the community welcoming its two newest Australian citizens, Frances Martin and Andrew Williams. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/fae024bc-e5c3-4087-bbde-839869ba4ee9.jpg/r10_654_4022_2921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg