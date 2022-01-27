Cleve celebrates extraordinary achievements on Australia Day

news, local-news,

The District Council of Cleve recognised the excellence of its residence at an Australia Day Award Ceremony at Centenary Park. Mignon Dunn and Ray Marino were presented Citizen of the Year, while Kate Haines was presented Young Citizen of the Year. Mignon Dunn was recognised for her passion for community and heavy involvement in school and sporting organisations. Mignon has held various positions within the school community over many years. She is the current secretary for both Governing Council and Parents and Friends. Mignon has also volunteered on many occasions in various roles such as umpiring, coaching, and transporting students to various school sporting carnivals. She is always willing to help out on school sports days, inter-school sports days, swimming carnivals or any other event she can volunteer herself for. Mignon volunteers her time to umpire regularly at both netball and basketball, holding the impressive B Grade umpiring badge for netball and is the Eastern Eyre Netball Association Umpires Panel Secretary. She also volunteers her time to score local cricket regularly on Saturdays and is the current Eastern Eyre Junior Cricket Association Secretary. Mignon has held the positions of Eastern Eyre Netball Association Vice President and Secretary in the past and has been their President for the previous 2 years. Mignon is a current active member on the Eastern Ranges Netball Executive Committee and Central Management Committee and is the current Rudall Community Sports Club President. Mignon coached the Eastern Ranges E grade and Eastern Eyre Association U17 team in 2021. She is the Driver River Church Secretary and is involved in the Church Youth Group. Mignon is a selfless, valuable and much loved member of our community and her contagious enthusiasm is widely loved across all generations. Ray Marino has had a significantly positive impact on the district since commencing as Principal of the Cleve Area School 11 years ago. Ray is a dedicated educator and advocate for his students. An approachable, fair and devoted Principal, it is clear Ray has been an exceptional asset to our School. However it is his passion and true love of music where we have seen Ray shine in our school and community. Ray's involvement in music across generations has been welcomed and enjoyed by many. Ray often visited the Hostel, taking students with him to perform to those who could not always attend community events. He has developed the school music program, ensuring students have an avenue to learn and enjoy the benefit of music all the way through to Year 12. His passion is contagious, you would find him at community events either playing, setting up, providing his own equipment, or giving others the courage and opportunity to perform. Ray has played an active role in many clubs and committees including the Eyre Peninsula Field Days Committee, Cleve and District Tourism Action Group, Probus and the Melody Singers. Ray is also a strong advocate for the growth of the School's Sims Farm Agricultural Course and was integral in the success of the new boarding house application. Ray will leave behind a huge hole in our School and community, his impact has been wide and he will be sadly missed. READ MORE: Elliston Area School wins 2022 Community Event of the Year Tumby Bay Council celebrates Australia Day 2022 Australia Day honours given to Pt Lincoln citizens Kate Haines is an impressive young lady full of drive, enthusiasm and positivity. Kate's leadership within our community is nothing short of exceptional. In 2021 she coached, umpired and played both netball and basketball, providing countless hours around planning training and game structures for her teams. Kate is an active volunteer to her sporting clubs and is always willing to lend a hand when required. Kate also volunteered her time in 2021 to develop and deliver group fitness sessions for girls and women in the community over the netball season. Kate is a crucial member of the school SRC, often going above and beyond for fundraisers and leading improvements in the school for her peers. Kate is this incoming Co-President this year and will no doubt do a wonderful job co leading her Council. Kate has recently been recognised as an Olympic Changemaker, an Australia wide program which recognises students who are demonstrating the Olympic spirit - friendship, sportsmanship and striving for excellence - both on and off the playing field, through leadership and driving positive change in their school or local community. Kate was one of 23 successful applicants in this Program, an exceptional achievement. Kate is an extraordinary role model for young people in our community. She has demonstrated enormous passion for her school and community and continues to impress with maturity beyond her years. At only 17, there is no doubt Kate is destined for great things! We thank you Kate for the time you dedicate to our School and Community and wish you all the best for your year 12 studies this year. There were no nominations received for the Event of the Year in 2021. However Council acknowldged successful events that took place including Tasting Arno, Arno Bay Halloween, The Guitar Festival and The Harvest Fest.

