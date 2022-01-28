news, local-news,

The community is invited to take a stand against family and domestic violence in the Indigenous community by supporting the Ochre Ribbon Week Campaign in February. Ochre Ribbon Week takes place between February 12-19 and is an Indigenous-led campaign raising awareness of the impacts of domestic and family violence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation promotes the campaign from its offices in Port Lincoln, Ceduna and Port Augusta each year and despite not holding a community event this will still be promoting the message behind the campaign. Community legal educator Sarah Pickles said the legal service was passionate about raising awareness of the impact of family violence in Aboriginal communities including in Port Lincoln, where like many places in Australia it was still unfortunately prevalent. She said Indigenous women were "vastly over-represented" in family violence rates and family violence severity. "Aboriginal women are 36 times more likely to be hospitalised from family violence and almost 11 times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be killed as a result of family violence," she said. "It should be noted it's not strictly (involving) Indigenous men committing violence, in a lot of the cases we see the partners or ex partners are non-Indigenous." The Ochre Ribbon Campaign began after a woman died following a period of abuse at the hands of her partner in Western Australia in 2014 with the local Aboriginal Family Law Services office helping her family with the memorial service, which included organising white ribbons to wear. From there it was decided to start a campaign to rise awareness about violence in Aboriginal communities, with the colour ochre selected to represent the land and the strength of Indigenous Australians. Ms Pickles said despite not holding a community event this year the legal service would still promote the cause through social media, which would include sharing stories and raising the profile of family violence prevention. "We hope people will follow us on Facebook and have a look at our content and start to have those conversations within families as that is really important," she said. "Family violence gets a lot worse when we don't talk about it, it leads to shame and stigma and what we need to so as a community is keep it in the spotlight so women, when they are experiencing violence, know the community condemns it and know where they can go for support." Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation provides free and confidential legal advice and support in cases of family law, child protection, intervention orders and victims of crime compensation claims. Ms Pickles said the service encouraged people to get in contact with the legal service if they wanted to discuss further or if they had experienced violence or are concerned about someone they they know is going through violence.

