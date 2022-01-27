news, local-news,

More areas of the Eyre Peninsula are recovering from severe storms with flooding and property damage seen across Lower Eyre Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday as a warm and humid airmass, together with an upper trough moved across the Great Australian Bight, leading to the risk of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, leading to possible flash flooding. The bureau recorded about 39mm at Port Lincoln Airport from just before 8.30pm to 10.30pm, while at Cummins Airport nearly 22mm were recorded between 6.15pm and 11.30pm. Cummins experienced flooding on Thursday morning after Peelina Creek breached it banks, at 9.30am it had breached 100m from the railway and by 11.30am it was 250-300m. Houses had flooded along the southern entrance to Cummins, including along the Tod Highway as well as Roe, Trigg, Cooper and Mortlock streets with parts of the Cummins Showgrounds also submerged. Waters started to recede by 1.30pm. Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said staff acted to slow the flow of water in the town, actively putting diversions in and blocking strategic points to slow the flow of water, with emergency service volunteers also providing great assistance. "CFS/SES help has ben invaluable and thank to their crews and those from outside the region that have come to help," she said. The severe conditions and strong winds also caused downed trees and property damage in areas including Yeelanna, Karkoo, Mitchell and Cockaleechie. Mrs Quigley said there were a few sheds, houses and fences that were damaged throughout the district from the wind and hail. She said a construction team was out clearing trees and debris from roads, mostly around Yeelanna and Karkoo, while contractors have been pushing trees off Proctor, Baines and Loller roads as well as the Goat Track, and farmers have been pushing trees off Lawrence Road at Kapinnie and other areas. "(The construction team) still haven't been able to get around to all our roads due to some access issues and having to clear roads as they come across debris," she said. "We will need to grade a lot of the roads that had trees on them when they dry a bit just to clear the debris off." Port Lincoln also saw some small flooding on Wednesday evening, particularly on the Mortlock Street/Liverpool Street roundabout. Port Lincoln SES, CFS and MFS crews responded with pumps used to drain the water away, with work completed before 11pm. Port Lincoln City Council acting chief executive officer David Levey said the flooding was caused by debris getting stuck in the side-entry pit/pipe which caused a blockage and prevented water from draining away freely. He said this section was not connected to the Liverpool Street pump station, which was working fine and kept up with the rainfall event, preventing flooding from happening at the eastern end of the street. The storm conditions also caused power outages throughout Thursday evening and throughout Thursday, with SA Power Networks reporting about 2300 customers were without power across the Eyre Peninsula, with about 1900 being around the Tumby Bay area due to a downed power line with crews also having accessibility issues. Power to these customers were restored by 2.45pm with crews working to restore power to remaining customers tonight. This most recent storm event followed a similar one late last week which saw flooding in other parts of the Eyre Peninsula including Wirrulla and Kimba.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e114884f-6444-4931-8ede-5eb4342ffed9.jpg/r4_109_2041_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg