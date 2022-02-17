news, local-news,

A new group of Adelaide University medical students have begun their journey learning about rural medicine in the region, including one who is back at home on Lower Eyre Peninsula. Eight new fifth year students arrived in Port Lincoln recently and will be spending the next year studying out of the University of Adelaide Rural Clinical School, as well as spending time in local clinics and the Port Lincoln Hospital. On top of this the students will also spread out to all corners of the Eyre Peninsula learn about different areas of the health field. Lucy Brown from Adelaide is one of the medical students based at the clinical school and said she was looking forward to her time on Eyre Peninsula. "It's a chance to get immersed in the community and see how a health system works in a rural community," she said. Charlotte Blake is from Mylor and said she was also looking forward to gaining a better understanding the nature and challenges of the rural health system. "We all appreciate it's a particularly important part of healthcare in Australia, connecting with rural health and giving people good access to doctors and medical services," she said. For one of the students the placement is a bit of a homecoming. Claudia Haeusler is from Cummins and said she was keen to return to the region in the future to serve as a graduated doctor. She said she was familiar with the issues the region faced in terms of the size of the medical workforce and hoped to do her part to help in the future. "It's exciting to be back in the local community and to see in real life what my career can hold on the Eyre Peninsula, help address the workforce shortage and help promot the region to this group," she said. The group are excited to begin their connection with local doctors, and patients, which in turn could be the beginning of a future career in a region like the Eyre Peninsula. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

