Port Lincoln City Council and Port Lincoln SES have expressed their disappointment after a protective barrier was thrown off the Port Lincoln swimming enclosure recently. At about 1pm on January 24 SES volunteers responded to a report of debris in the water within Boston Bay. On investigation volunteers found the debris was actually a barrier used by the council to keep people away from a section of the swimming enclosure which was damaged in a storm in September last year. The SES crew towed the barrier to the Axel Stenross boat ramp where it was retrieved by the council. On its Facebook page the Port Lincoln SES unit expressed its disappointment of someone's decision to push the barrier into the water, especially as it could have been a hazard to boats on the water. "To person(s) who thought it would be funny to do this please be mindful that our volunteers left work today. This was a waste of valuable time given by the volunteers and a loss of time to their employers. "If a vessel travelling at speed hit this partially submerged barrier the consequences could have been severe both to the vessel and the person's on board." The council reopened the swimming enclosure with barriers in place blocking off a section of it as repairs continue on the structure. Acting chief executive officer David Levey said it was always disappointing whenever someone in the community vandalised council property as it diverted valuable resources to attend and repair damage. "These barriers were secured and therefore this was a premeditated act of vandalism which created a potentially dangerous situation for the public," he said. "Council will continue to monitor the barrier in place to ensure the safety of the community." Mr Levey said the council had done everything it could to mitigate risks caused by the storm event late last year and keep the enclosure open. He said work to repair the damage to the structure was ongoing and the council was in discussion with the manufacturer to discuss work time frames.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/442269b0-460a-4102-98bb-666982b94916.jpg/r0_204_526_501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg