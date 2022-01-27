Husband and wife duo receive top honours at Wudinna Australia Day

news, local-news,

Wudinna District Council has praised the excellence of its community members at an Australia Day Award Ceremony on Wednesday (January 26). Wudinna presented multiple awards to community members including Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Business of the Year, Employee of the Year and Commendations. In 2022, the Wudinna District Council has awarded the Citizen of the Year Award to a husband and wife partnership, Leon and Sue Fisher. Leon and Sue arrived in the district in 1975 and have provided a huge contribution to the community and so many organisations in the 46 year period and ongoing. As a team the Fishers have been a force, and individual contributions are also outstanding. Undertakings and achievements include: Leon has been involved with St John Ambulance volunteer from 1976 to 1996, he is the president and augural member of the committee responsible for the build of the Wudinna Emergency Service complex, Wudinna, Wudinna United Football Clubs trainer, Wudinna and District Swimming pool board member, community photographer for the Sentinel 1 and participant for many years in the Simpson Desert Classic, winning twice whilst raising funds for Paraplegics Benefit and Royal Flying Doctor Service. Sue has excelled in many organisations across the district, particularly skilled at financial and structural support, is St John Ambulance Axillary Board member, member of Wudinna Netball, Tennis Clubs, Le Hunte Basketball Assoc., recipient of a Wudinna Area School Community School Community Award, inaugural member on the Gymnasium Committee, overseeing the gymnasium construction and community library outreach program coordinator. She also is a long time member, player, volunteer at the Wudinna and District Bowling Club and Club Treasurer, President of the Wudinna Women's Bowling Club, Junior Bowls Development Officer, certified coach and umpire, volunteer cleaner and long time volunteer at Second Hand Rose - Pre Loved Clothes. Together Leon and Sue were foundation members and committee members of the Le Hunte Fun Runners Club, Meals on Wheels volunteers in the Wudinna area, they've organised the annual fish stall at the Wudinna and Districts AH and F Show. They have been described as both having a cheerful disposition that makes them a valued member of any organisation, and also just good people to be around. The community is grateful for their many years of contribution to making the area a great place to live, and congratulate both Leon and Sue on this well deserved recognition. Community Event of the Year was presented to Wudinna & District AH & F Show. Shows have been in decline in so many rural areas, changing times and community interests. This award seeks to note and appreciate the organisational renewal and revitalisation of the Wudinna and District AH and F Show in recent years, adding entertainment and a greater food & wine feel, appealing to a wide range of patrons, particularly the younger end of the scale where the rock climbing wall and mechanical bull were a huge hit. The traditional horses, competitions, shearing, rides, and side shows remain, noting that it is also becoming difficult attracting many of these to rural areas, particularly in light of the Pandemic threat. Sensible COVID planning and management saw another successful show in 2021, when many events were simply cancelled. Business of the Year was awarded to Golden Wattle Roadhouse. Proprietor Tania Briscoe, daughters Abbey, Ellen and staff have received multiple nominations recognising their work and service in increasingly difficult circumstances. The close of an adjacent roadhouse business has seen a significant rise in traffic, in addition to many travelling via road with the constant threat of COVID -19. The business has coped with significant civil works on the Eyre Highway, managed through Pandemic lockdowns providing essential service to locals and travellers. A contact scare late 2021 saw some staff in isolation, however they were able to manage through this period and maintain services to the community. The Golden Wattle Roadhouse is the remaining full service roadhouse in the area, valued by locals and travellers alike. Employee of the Year was awarded to Sharyn Sharpe, recognising her excellent service to customers and to numerous businesses over many years, including Wudinna Foodland, Wudinna Community Club, Pringles Crouch and Golden Wattle Roadhouse. Sharyn has brought up three children in her time in Wudinna having moved from Ceduna. She is always cheerful, greeting everyone with a smile. Sharyn has lent her talents to many and varied roles over the past two decades, a hard and willing worker and a valued community member. Wudinna District Australia Day Committee awarded two commendations as part of their deliberation on the 2021 Australia Day Awards. These were; Wudinna Medical Practice received a special commendation for management of COVID 19 pandemic within the community. Whist being challenging times for everyone, the Medical Practice has been ground zero in terms of the community health response, handled with professionalism and care throughout. Having confidence in the health care service is key for any community, the planning, management, and distribution of information has been first class, in addition to the normal operation of the Medical Centre. Wudinna Play Gym received a special commendation for their work as a start up community group providing services to parents and young people. The Play Gym is providing access to a wide range of toys and equipment, a safe and happy place to participate, play and learn new skills, improving areas such as social skills, stability, flexibility, core strength, confidence, language/communication and coordination. An Open Day and regular activity days is seeing the growth of a much needed service to the community. President Tessa McKenna and the inaugural committee are commended.

