Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1982 | GALLERY

It's Friday again, and that means it's time for another walk down memory lane with this week's Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday gallery. This year we are going back 40 years to feature images that appeared in the pages of the Port Lincoln Times throughout January, 1982. What are your fondest memories of 1982? Do you see any of them here in this week's gallery? For the younger generation, can you recognise anyone featured in this week's gallery? MORE FLASHBACKS: In 1982 Malcolm Fraser was Prime Minister and in South Australia David Tonkin started the year as Premier but would be defeated by John Bannon in the 1982 election in November. It was the year South Melbourne made the move north to become the Sydney Swans, the first VFL team based outside of Victoria, eight years before the league became the AFL. This year saw 'The Man From Snowy River' released and made more than $17 million in the Australian box office, becoming the highest grossing Australian film at the time until Crocodile Dundee came out in 1986. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c59d5d8a-b2cb-4390-a650-35f09978f7ee_rotated_270.JPG/r95_1558_3731_3612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg