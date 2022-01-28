news, local-news,

A talented young singer from Port Lincoln is preparing to take her next big step in her performing career with a show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, which will blend the music of two legendary female singers. Charlee Watt, 17, will perform alongside Greg Eden, also of Port Lincoln, with their show 'Both Sides Now - Joni and Carole - an interweaving of Blue and Tapestry', which will first feature in Port Lincoln ahead of four shows in Adelaide. After a big 2021, which saw her take part in the Adelaide Cabaret Festival as a recipient of the Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret scholarship, Charlee is now looking forward to her first Fringe Festival show. She said Mr Eden was her piano teacher and from an initial discussion about performing a song together blossomed into putting together a show for the festival. "Halfway through last year Greg said 'I wanted to do this song, I haven't done it with anyone before and I want to do it with you', the song was 'A Case of You' by Joni Mitchell," she said. "Then we did it and then my Mum brought up the possibility of a Fringe Show and we thought 'why not?', and it developed from there." The show will see the works of Joni Mitchell and Carole King intertwined through Charlee's vocals with Mr Eden playing on the piano, which aims to take the audience on a musical journey examining the works of the two artists, including at their peak with the release of Mitchell's album 'Blue' and King's 'Tapestry' in 1971. Charlee's mother Kellie Grace wrote the script for the show, which will be performed at Boston Bay Wines on February 20 and 27 ahead of four shows at Carclew @ West Village between March 4-6. Charlee said it was a step up for her from what she did at the Cabaret Festival the year before, where she was a student performer with plenty of support, now it was up to her and Mr Eden to deliver a show for a paying audience. She said while there were shows featuring Joni Mitchell's music at the Fringe, there was nothing like their show and she was nervous, yet excited to present it. "Delivering a one hour and 15 minute show is a big step up with all the content we have to cover," she said. "Taking a new work that no one's really done before and is original, and presenting it to an audience is a bit daunting. "There's hasn't been a merging of Joni Mitchell and Carole King so it's exciting to merge the two." Performing at the Fringe could also mean more of a profile in the state's entertainment industry and as for post Fringe plans, Charlee said they would look to do more shows locally, as well as maybe looking at a show at the Perth Fringe in 2023. In the meantime Charlee will also focus on studies as she was successful in gaining a scholarship through the Open Music Academy. Tickets for the shows are available online through adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/both-sides-now-joni-and-carole-an-interweaving-of-blue-and-tapestry-af2022, with the first Boston Bay Wines show already sold out.

