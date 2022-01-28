news, local-news,

The community spirit of the Cummins district has once again come to the fore as a local family has been well supported with their stall raising money for locals affected by storms this week. Areas of Lower Eyre Peninsula were hit hard by severe thunderstorm conditions on Thursday evening, with areas experiencing damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall which caused property damage across the district. Belinda-Jane Moroney and her family live at Mitchell, near Kapinnie, and said while they were not in the area when the storm hit they were shocked to see the damage across the area. However the most shocking part came when they learned about two nearby families whose houses suffered severe structural damage from the storm. "We were extremely shocked and felt completely helpless, seeing their houses shattered like they are, it's completely heartbreaking," she said. Mrs Moroney said she was discussing with her daughter Ellie about ideas to help as the families' children were school mates who travelled together on the bus to school in Cummins. "We talked about how we can have a trading table, and then the cake stall idea came up and she pulled out a cookbook, found a chocolate chip recipe and that's how we started," she said. "Once we had power to cook anything we were away (baking) until bed time." Ellie was joined by some friends to run the cake stall outside the Cummins Hall on Friday, which was well supported by the local community with more than $1500 raised. Mrs Moroney said locals and businesses made their way to buy some cakes and leave very generous donations, with businesses even contributing things to sell such as the Cummins Hotel who provided some slices. "It's typical of Cummins and the district to help out people whenever they need it," she said. On top of this Mrs Moroney said she was also accepting cash donations which have been put into an empty bank account with more than $2500 raised, together with the cake stall takings. She said fundraising would continue until early next week with all funds raised to be split between the two families affected. Meanwhile Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council has extended its thanks to all emergency service volunteers, farmers and residents who helped out during the storm and flooding response in Cummins and across the district on Thursday. In a Facebook video mayor Jo-Anne Quigley expressed thanks on behalf of council staff to all CFS and SES volunteers, police and community members who assisted with the response to the flooding in Cummins on Thursday, as well as farmers who assisted across the district. "We live in such a great community and it's amazing to see how many people just got out there to give a hand when we knew that the numbers were down," she said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

