Council offers more help for airport businesses

More rent assistance is being offered to businesses based at Port Lincoln Airport, which has seen a recent reduction of flights and passengers moving through. Airport operators Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council to provide a fee reduction package for the January-March quarter, based on average passenger numbers for the quarter, based on pre-COVID quarters for the previous three years. The sliding scale includes businesses only having to pay 100 per cent if numbers are between 70-100 per cent of average numbers, to paying as little as 25 per cent for numbers between 31-40 per cent and nothings for numbers 30 per cent and lower. The council's chief executive officer Delfina Lanzilli said this was the third request to Council made by the tenants at the airport to consider rental support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Council recognises the importance in retaining and maintaining the services offered by the commercial entities at the airport and therefore supports the provision of rental support," she said. The council provided a fee reduction package in April, 2020 until December 31 the same year which provided more than $85,000 in rent relief during that period. Eyre Lounge Cafe owner Helen Lamont said she welcomed the news of the rent support, which was needed with Regional Express and Qantaslink reducing flights at the moment and little passenger movement taking place. "Numbers are so low and people are anxious so they aren't event coming into the cafe," she said. Council passenger data showed the airport was heading towards pre-COVID numbers between March and June last year with between 13,000-14,000 passengers per month, however with the current outbreak numbers for December were about 400 less than forecast. Ms Lanzilli said the council was hopeful once the Omicron variant had passed its peak, people will be keen to start travelling again. Regional Express reduced flight frequency between Adelaide and Port Lincoln for January and into the first two weeks of February, with average weekday flights remaining at five return services. A company spokesperson said through the continued provision of the $109 Rex Community Fare scheme the airline was continuing to invest to make travel more affordable during this challenging operating period that all airlines were grappling with. "The minor flight reductions are commercially sensible and necessary to ensure that Rex can continue to provide essential regional air services between Port Lincoln and Adelaide like it has for the past 35 years. "Rex values the continued support from the local Port Lincoln community and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the reduced flight frequency." In a statement Qantas said tit was nearly back to flying the same number of Adelaide to Port Lincoln services as pre-COVID, with the impact of rising COVID cases and Omicron temporarily slowing down the return to, or exceeding pre-COVID levels.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/e3cac1bc-79c3-4698-bd5a-8d98a32689d3.jpg/r5_113_2251_1382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg