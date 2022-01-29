Fatal rollover at Kellidie Bay

news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln man has died in a crash at Kellidie Bay on Friday evening. Emergency services were called to Snapper Hill Road at 9.15pm on January 28 following reports a Nissan Patrol had rolled. Unfortunately the driver, a 21-year-old Port Lincoln man, had died at the scene. Police are investigating the crash with the road being closed off to traffic as Major Crash Investigators flew in from Adelaide Saturday morning. The man's death is the fourth life lost on SA roads in 2022, compared with eight at the same time last year.

Port Lincoln man dies in crash at Kellidie Bay