JANUARY 23 A strong field of 32 played in the Sunday Mixed Stableford, won by Lance Appleby with 38 points from Ryan Cottrell on 37. Rundowns went to Ben Sellen and Jack Shanley 36 and Adam Davies 35. There were three visitors, from Cabramatta and Ceduna golf clubs. JANUARY 25 Fifteen players tackled Tuesday Twilight golf, with Greg Hughes with 21 winning on a countback from Daniel Brown, over the stipulated 10 holes. Then came Mick Hegarty with 19, also on a countback. JANUARY 26 The long-running Australia Day event, Tony's Tuna International Ambrose, attracted 21 teams and more than 80 players. Of interest, the club sought approval many years ago from Tunarama to have this event included in the festival, however the sponsors at this time, John West, rejected the request. Times change and this event continues as a popular outing for golfers. The men's gross winners were Mark Cooper, Robert Proude, Haydn Myers and Steve Thomson with 63 off the stick, with Andrew Fraser, Dave Krellig, Luke Gardner and Trevor Durdin the handicap winners on 54 nett, from Huey Rosalia, Darryl Scharfe, Josh Hausler and Ben Abley on 56.625. The mixed teams gross event was won by Lindsay Gordon, Cynthia Thompson and Helen and Brenton George with 60 and the handicap winners were Chris, Rob and Julie Baird and Adie Fraser with 59.75 nett, from Greg and Sue Cotton and Jeff and Heather Darley with 60.625. JANUARY 27 Spot On Fishing was the daily sponsor for the Ladies' Pay competition, won by Jo Higgins with -1 from Deb Sykes on -2, which was also the rundown result for Elaine Pierik, Lorraine McDonald and Sue Bishop. The NTP winner was Lorraine McDonald. JANUARY 28 Last Friday night's ambrose event understandably only had six teams, who managed relatively rain-free rounds. JANUARY 29 In what must be a recent record, 100 men and 19 women played a stroke competition, sponsored by Eyre Computer and Communications. There were three visitors, from The SGA, Lara and Coffin Bay. The Men's Monthly Medal was held in conjunction and the winners were Dylan Bell with 74 off the stick in A grade, John Cheriton with 84 in B grade and John Pope with 91 in C grade. In the handicap divisions, Lance Appleby won A grade with nett 69 from David Wadey 69. John Cheriton was the B grade winner with 70, on a countback from Dave Batterbury, and John Pope took out C grade with 72 from Colin Clark 73. Rundowns went to Geoff Nottle 70, Mike Freeman and Codey Marchesi 71 and a further five players on nett 72 - Dylan Bell, Ryan Cottrell, Andrew Tiller, Shaun Thomas and Rick Kolega. Val Sharrad was the women's winner with 72 from Deb Tromp on 74. NTP winners were Dave Bleechambers, Geoff Nottle, Bob Ford, Davein Wadey, Josh Hausler and James Fuss. There were five par-three birdies, won by Lance Appleby, Geoff Nottle, Ryan Cottrell, Mick Hegarty and James Fuss.

