Our young generation lead the way

It's always a joy to put the spotlight on the achievements of the younger generation, whether it's personal achievements or taking the step forward to help their community, the Eyre Peninsula has no shortage of youth setting a great example for the rest of us. Last week more severe weather hit the region with areas around the Cummins district hit badly, with trees felled and property severely damaged. So it's nice to see the Moroney family, in particular young Ellie Moroney, raising money for local families whose homes were damaged in the storms, which in turn was supported by the Cummins community. Our communities have demonstrated that whenever there is hardship experienced by people that they are willing to support them. This response to last week's storms is the most recent example, and it is great to see Ellie and her family help out some friends with the support of the local community. On the entertainment front, one young person who is making waves with her musical talent is 17-year-old Charlee Watt, of Port Lincoln, who is getting ready to take to the Adelaide Fringe Festival stage for the first time. Coming off her time with the Adelaide Cabaret Festival last year, Charlee is performing alongside Port Lincoln pianist Greg Eden to put on the show 'Both Sides Now - Joni and Carole - an Interweaving of Blue and Tapestry' for the festival, with shows taking place at Boston Bay Wines and in Adelaide. Charlee has been building her profile as a talented performer and now she is taking the biggest step up in her young career with a show at the Fringe. Success stories like this are a great thing for other youth in the region, it shows what they can aspire to and hopefully we will see more like Charlee taking to the spotlight themselves in the future. Young people should also be proactive in helping to prevent family and domestic violence, and that lesson is one that will be centred on Indigenous communities in February. Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation will once again promote the Ochre Ribbon Week campaign, which is an Indigenous-led campaign raising awareness of the impacts of domestic and family violence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. While family and domestic violence is not specific to any one culture, Indigenous women are over-represented in statistics and hopefully this campaign will keep it out there that more needs to be done everywhere. COVID-19 has meant the local office will not be able to hold a community event, but it will be proactive in putting out information which hopefully locals, no matter the background, will take on board and keep the issue in the open. With the state election coming up soon, look for our ongoing coverage of election issues as we speak to all candidates running for the seat of Flinders this state election. One of our most recent stories centres around transport, in particular rail as Independent candidate Liz Habermann and Liberal candidate Sam Telfer had their say on what the future of rail looks like on Eyre Peninsula. Also look for more stories and photos from our coverage of local councils' Australia Day ceremonies last week, including Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council who held a smaller ceremony this year in an effort to keep the wider community safe from COVID-19. There is more coming your way, including local sport reports and the latest headlines, and all of it is at your fingertips on the Port Lincoln Times website. Happy reading, and stay safe out there! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

Our young generation lead the way