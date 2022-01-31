Ian and Lorraine Mills receive top award at Franklin Harbour Australia Day

news, local-news,

Franklin Harbour District Council have acknowledged the excellence of its residents at the annual Australia Day Awards. Held at the Cowell Institute hall on January 26, Franklin Harbour District Council presented awards to its outstanding community members. Senior Citizens of the Year was presented to Ian and Lorraine Mills. Ian and Lorraine are outstanding in the generosity of their time, their helpfulness and concern for others, assistance to people who are unwell or alone providing visits and/or cooked meals, and the hospitality and welcome shown in their own home. This kindness is much appreciated by those concerned. Lorraine has built a reputation with her beautiful floristry and creates wonderful example of this for her friends birthdays, weddings, funerals and other important occasions. Lorraine accessed flowers and created beautiful arrangements to decorate the Catholic Church for the Bishop's visit to Cowell in 2021. Ian, meanwhile, is well known for his home cooking, particularly his baked sausage rolls, which he donates to such organisations as the local hospital auxiliary for catering purposes. Of course, visitors to the Mills' home are often offered Ian's sausage rolls to go with their cuppa. Ian and Lorraine support the local Lions Club at the monthly market days by having a stall with plants that they have propagated themselves. This is no easy task, particularly transporting their plants (some in very large pots) to their allocated site in the Main Street. Ian and Lorraine also regularly deliver Meals on Wheels to the residents of Cowell and Lorraine is the Chairperson for the Cowell Hospital Auxiliary and attends extra meetings with the hospital leaders. Young Citizen of the Year was presented to Rhys Turner. Rhys was nominated this year for his ongoing commitment to volunteering in the community. Rhys is always willing to help others and put his name down to undertake tasks to make an event run smoothly. Rhys prefers to undertake his tasks in the background as he does not like the limelight and this make has volunteering so much more admirable, because he does it all for the joy and enjoyment of helping others. Rhys is highly respectful of his peers, recognised for his kind and caring manner and the younger people in our community also enjoy working with Rhys due to his kind nature and great sense of humour. Some of the activities that Rhys has volunteered for are: The Event of the Year was awarded to Shed Tanks Dinner. The shed tanks restoration project was instigated by several active community member and this group has raised money to revitalise the historic "Shed Tanks" site on the Kimba Road, approximately half way between Cowell and Kimba. At this site in March 2021, the group convened an excellent function that catered for all ages, with food, beverages, an auction and live music raising in excess of $20,000. This event was fun-filled and extremely well organised, especially given the remote location. After a quiet year in 2020, with less community and sports events, it was a welcome way to bring people back together. Visitors to our region are interested in visiting this historic site, the only place for stock, stockmen and the general public to access water when they travelled between Cowell and Kimba in pioneering days. It is a historic rest site and has been a place hosting social events over the years. Congratulations to the working committee on their hard work in presenting this successful and enjoyable event.

