Kimba and Ceduna recognise outstanding achievements on Australia Day

The District Councils of Ceduna and Kimba have celebrated their annual Australia Day Awards recognising outstanding local achievements. Ceduna District Council Ceduna Citizen of the Year was awarded to Stuart McIlwraith. He was nominated for his unwavering commitment to his role as a local minister and his continual dedication to the Ceduna community and surrounding districts. The Young Citizen of the Year was presented to Zalia-Jade Page. She was nominated for her constant willingness to volunteer her time to support community events and organisations. Zalia is a Cadet Supervisor with the CFS and is also heavily involved within the netball community as a Junior Coach and Umpire. Ceduna's Event of the Year Award was presented to the Ceduna Blues Club for their Western Eyre Football & Netball Grand Final. The Club was nominated for overcoming the many challenges presented due to COVID-19 and navigating their way to deliver a seamless event in 2021. The Kimba District Council postponed their traditional Australia Day Breakfast and awards ceremony due to COVID-19, but continued to acknowledge local achievements. Kimba Citizen of the Year was awarded to Helen Tucker. Helen's commitment to seeing others thrive and genuine interest and enthusiasm in the wellbeing of others is shown in many ways throughout the district. Serving on the Kimba Netball Club Committee, the Eastern Eyre Netball Association rep and president in 1999-2001 and again 2017-18. She has been an active member of the Kimba Bowling Club since 2010 and the current Secretary. She has been involved in the Uniting Church and well renowned for compiling the newsletters for over 15 years. Also a current Hospital Auxiliary, Sing Australia and Country Education Foundation member. She joined the Kimba Mental and Health & Wellbeing Committee in 2016. Co-committee members describe Helen as caring, genuine, great listener, fair, honest, open and loving. She was integral in securing future funding through the Fay Fuller Foundation and now a team member of Our Town Kimba. Helen has also been a welcoming face at KAS and the library. Helen through her own adversity recognised there was a gap in the community for support of those like her that had lost their partner. She started the support group GO TO (Girls On Their Own), meeting once a month to support each other. You'll find Helen most days early in the mornings joining local walking group, motivating others to turn up each day. READ MORE: Ian and Lorraine Mills receive top award at Franklin Harbour Australia Day. Helen celebrated her honours alongside her daughter Corinne Tucker who was awarded Young Citizen of the Year. Corinne is a passionate resident with an energetic personality that shines through the community and the many groups she is involved with. She is an active member of the Kimba Basketball Club, Kimba Christmas Tree Committee, Kindergarten Governing Council subcommittee, KDFNC Social Committee. Not only is she the initiator of various social events but has been a resident taxi on many occasions to ensure people make their way home safely from functions. She has been Vice President of the Community gym, and now Secretary. She was involved in the 2021 Health & Wellness weekend, organising the Kimba Fun Run and holding crèches. She has also been on the Kimba Show Committee for 5 years, as well as a convener of the junior hobbies section. Corinne was a key performer in the Kimba Area School Productions and when leaving school in 2013 she has continued her involvement helping with hair, makeup, acting support and assisting with creating and rehearsing dances. She also finds time to assist Kellie Hunt with her Dream Dance lessons and end of year concerts. Corinne manages two jobs being a devoted employee of the Kimba Area School and Kindergarten where she is known for going above and beyond to care and provide extra support to the children. Community Event of the Year was presented to the The Kimba Christmas Pageant. The pageant has had a long standing tradition in the community and was brought together by a group of young women destined to give the town something to celebrate through the challenges of COVID. Not only did the town look amazingly decorated, the pageant was a success once again. Christmas spirit was brought alive for the community with young and old getting together for a great free event. Committee Members of 2020 ; Ashleigh Inglis, Amy Wright, C-Jay Kemp, Jessica Clements, Kristy Schubert, Corinne Tucker, Esther Flavel, Sarah McCauley, Jane Mason. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

