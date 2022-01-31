news, local-news,

The Port Lincoln community is mourning the loss of young man remembered as a avid fisherman, the life of the party and a true friend who lived life to the fullest. Kaleb 'Rigzy' Bryant, 21, tragically died following a rollover at Kellidie Bay on Friday evening, which shocked and saddened the local community. Grieving family and friends shared memories of Kaleb on Facebook, remembering a young man who was full of life, loved fishing and the outdoors and was fun to be around. Condolences have also been passed on to his parents Darrin and Nicole, and brothers Raydon and Chace. Kaleb faced adversity from a child, twice battling leukaemia with support from his family and the community. Family friend Terry Wade said Kaleb was "a legend, he was a good overall kid" and described the Bryant family as "one of the tightest family groups I've ever seen". "He had a cheeky smile, he was the life of the party, loved a beer with mates and catching up with mates," he said. "It's impacted a lot of people...he had so many friends across the community." One thing Kaleb is remembered for is his love of fishing and the reputation he built as one of the best shark fishermen on Eyre Peninsula. In a Facebook post Tackleworld Port Lincoln staff shared their memories of Kaleb, describing him as "a true legend of game fishing on EP. "His cheeky face and easy going attitude was always a highlight in store with his land based fishing stories or crazy trips out off shore with his Dad chasing kingies, samson fish, sharks and tuna. "...although small in stature and most fish and sharks he caught were always bigger than him, he loved life, doing what he wanted when he wanted and 99% of the time that was fishing!" A Go Fund Me campaign was set up by Kaleb's aunt Leanne Smith and cousin Kyra Bryant to assist the family with funeral costs and other things. The $5000 goal was reached within 24 hours and by Tuesday more than $9000 has been raised. Ms Bryant said it was amazing to see such a response from the community to help the family at this difficult time. "It's so overwhelming, everyone's feeling very grateful and thankful," she said. "All the family can think of is how Kaleb would be talking about how much fishing gear you could buy with it." People can donate to the campagin by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-rigzy?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

