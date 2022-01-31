Keep your eyes on My Mate Sonny

sport, local-sport,

With 140 nominations punters can expect a bumper meeting at the Port Lincoln races on Friday. My Mate Sonny looks well placed to score another victory in the main race of the day, the benchmark 78 event over 1250 metres. We did not see the best of him last start on the heavy track but you can expect the Shylie Williams trained five-year-old to bounce back on top of the ground back on his home deck. Artful Ambition looks his main danger. Another highlight of the meeting will be the return of the Streaky Bay trained mare Amani Farasi who is shooting for four wins in a row in the benchmark 64 race over six furlongs. She will have to be at her best to beat the likes of Wotuwant and Midnight Brawler who are no slouches. We have not seen too many genuine Lincoln Cup contenders emerge thus far this season and it will be interesting to see if anything steps up in the 1750 meter event (BM64). Bramfield, Lady Conquistador, Fearless Al and Witch Kid have all run well on the big stage in the past. Several other races could be split and we could see a nine or ten event card. Others to follow on the day are promising middle distance prospect Onemore Marshall, honest mare La Petite Rousse and Spencer Gulf who drops sharply in grade. Final fields and race starting times will be declared on Wednesday. Entry to the course is free.

