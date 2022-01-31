news, local-news,

A young local filmmaker will see her short film about her trip to the Finke Desert Race featured in an international film festival featuring more than 70 films shot on smart phones. The SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3) will take place from February 26 and provides a platform for filmmakers of all ages and experience levels to showcase their works, filmed on a smartphone. More than 70 films were selected from the more than 300 entries submitted, including 25 in the SF3 Kids category which features works by filmmakers aged 16 and under. One of which is Port Lincoln's Lily Dessart whose short film 'Finke: The Greatest Show on Dirt' which features footage from the 2021 Finke Desert Race at Alice Springs. Lily said she was already planning to create a short film for herself about the desert race but when she heard about SF3 she used the footage to create something for the festival. "I have a strong passion for film/cinematography and so I had many ideas bouncing around my head," she said. "It was a very exciting experience for me, having 200+ cars and bikes to film gave me multiple opportunities to capture the racers from different perspectives and angles." Lily said she decided to enter SF3 after she did a workshop with them previously, as well as considering it a good chance to get her name out there and get feedback on how she could improve. "It's a good feeling to know I'm 1 of 25 in the finals as they had a record number of entries," she said. A passionate filmmaker Lily has enjoyed filming, particularly rodeo and horse events which features another passion of hers, as well as friends on the motocross track or life on the farm. She has twice entered the Film and Music Entertainment (FAME) Awards in Port Lincoln, winning the junior short film category in 2019 for 'Pearl and Ruby - A Special Friendship' and was a finalist in 2021. In 2019 Lily was also a junior member of the Mitsubishi Motors 3 Day Event media team, filming a variety of content for the event's Instagram page which included an interview of English YouTuber This Esme (Esme Higgs). Lily said she loved telling a story through film, capturing emotion and action as well as all the "small details". "I think it's a very beautiful form of expression and I love to try new things with my filming and seeing what I can produce by pushing myself a little more with each time I go out to create a film," she said. "I love capturing the happy moments, and the moments that make you go wow life is beautiful, even in simplicity. "Inspired by some of my favourite creators, such as Sam Newton and Chris Theulen, I hope to broaden the style of stories I tell and make travel films as well as keeping my core interest of rodeo and life around the farm." Another filmmaker with a local connection who will be featured is former Port Lincoln resident Darcy Yuille, whose film 'One Punch', which won Best Feature at the 10th Barcelona Cinephone Film Festival, will be one of nine feature films, and one of two Australian entries, into the festival. In his first feature film, Mr Yuille explores how young men can make a decision to use violence and the impact that decision can have on them and those around them. Mr Yuille said said SF3 was a top tier festival for smart phone films internationally. "To be included in the official selection and have my film screen for a live audience is a huge honour," he said. The festival will feature live on screen in two Sydney venues on February 26 and 27, and will be online on the SF3 YouTube channel from February 26 until March 13. More information can be found on the SF3 website. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

