news, local-news,

Concern continues to be raised on the ongoing security of staff at Port Lincoln Hospital, with two of the candidates for Flinders adding their voices to the debate. The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (SA Branch) has been calling on greater security at the hospital, particularly having restraint-trained security guards on site following recent Code Black incidents. Liberal candidate for Flinders Sam Telfer said over recent months he had been contacted by a number of medical staff who had concerns about the lack of security support at the hospital and heard stories of incidents where staff felt at physical risk from the violent actions of patients. He said in response he had written to the Eyre and Far North Local Health Network and the Minister for Health Stephen Wade requesting action. "I recognise that there have been a variety of different circumstances which have played out, and there has not necessarily been a pattern to the incidents," he said. "I would be interested in understanding any decisions on actions which have been made in response to different incidents. "People deserve to feel physically safe in their workplace, especially our doctors and nurses who are faced with incredibly challenging scenarios every day." Independent candidate for Flinders Liz Habermann said she was shocked to hear the stories of the hospital and called for security guards to be in place as had been seen in Whyalla and Port Augusta. She said if elected she would make the immediate resolution of this issue a priority and work with the new government after the March election, no matter who it was. "I know that Hospital staff are working long shifts, they are really suffering, but want to keep going to work because they know there is no one else," she said. "This insecure workplace has gone on for too long. "It is just another example of how the voters in the safe Liberal seat of Flinders have been forgotten yet again especially when it comes to health." The federation's branch chief executive officer, Adjunct Professor Elizabeth Dabars said there was ongoing frustration with the ongoing nature of this issue and hoped by it becoming an election issue change might finally come. "We're disappointed there hasn't been an appropriate response from the Local Health Network to date so we're very please it's becoming an election issue because we may finally get some action," she said. The federation has launched a petition to be presented to Member for Flinders Peter Treloar, Head of the Port Lincoln Hospital Board Michelle Smith and hospital chief executive officer Verity Paterson, and as of Monday evening was just over 110 signatures away from the 1400 goal. Ms Dabars said the federation was happy with the response so far and hoped more would get behind it. "It's been circulating within Port Lincoln and surrounds and we've been pleased with the response," she said. A Local Health Network spokesperson said the safety of staff at the hospital remained a high priority and it would continue to invest in improved responses to ensure the safest work environment possible. "We provide staff training to prevent and respond to challenging behaviour and we are in the process of employing nurse practitioners in the Emergency Department (ED) to improve flow through the space, employing a mental health liaison nurse to provide improved support to patients and we are increasing both our nursing and administration staffing in the ED," the spokesperson said. "We will review the feedback from the only rural Local Health Network that uses security guards as well consulting with our staff and the other five LHNs about the best and most appropriate security measures for Port Lincoln Hospital, as well as the most appropriate care for individuals in our community."

