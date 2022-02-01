sport, local-sport,

WAYBACK 10/77 DEF BY SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 1/83 Southern Eyre South's bowlers have helped set up a dominant nine-wicket win against Wayback at Centenary Oval on Saturday. SES sent Wayback in to bat first and Jace Morgan would have a big impact off his first seven overs, taking 4/23 with two maidens, with Jack Parsons the most successful with the bat, making 22 runs before he went back to the stands. Wayback were further hampered by the bowling of Tom Morgan and Damien Green who further made their way through the batting list by taking the wickets of Liam Dennis (1), Dylan Vonderwall (0) and Bhargav Barot (17), and they shared in five straight maidens from the 21st over. After 25 overs Wayback were 7/66. Sneh Trivedi gave Wayback some hope in the next over with two fours, but in the next ball Green claimed him lbw for 10. Wayback would score just two more runs as Ben Smith, with his sole over claimed John Bascomb lbw for one and J. Morgan wrapped it up in the 29th over, claiming Tom Szumski lbw for two, Wayback all out on 77. For SES J. Morgan cleaned up with 5/25 off 8.2 overs with two maidens while T. Morgan taking 2/12 off seven with three maidens. Smith and Ryan Siebert got to work chasing down Wayback's total, together they would push SES's score to 41 after 10 overs, Siebert would be the only wicket to fall, caught by Liam Dennis for 10 two overs later. Together with Liam O'Dea, Smith would help guide SES to the win in the 18th over, Smith finishing not out on 38 off 63 balls while O'Dea was not out on 20. Szumski was the sole wicket taker for Wayback, finishing with 1/45 off 5.5 overs while Vonderwall did his best to prevent runs, with figures of 0/21 off nine overs with two maidens. CHARLTON 10/137 DEF BY TASMAN 5/140 Tasman have won in style with a five-wicket victory against Charlton at Poole Oval on Saturday as they continue to keep in touch with top spot on the ladder. Charlton elected to bat first but hit a hiccup with the first ball as Connor Madden was run out for a duck, followed by Trevor Matheson caught for zero in the following over. Tyrese Sincock and Jack Shanley started to get the runs on the board, with Shanley in particular finding the boundary for four as they added 38 runs off the bat over the next 13 overs. Shanley would be caught behind by Matt James for 30 and while Luke Yancic had a big stand in the 19th over with a six followed by a four, two overs later he was caught off the bowling of Andrew Frick for 15, who then claimed Sincock in his next over for 12. James Fuss would lead the way for Charlton with the bat, adding some needed runs late as his team continued to lose wickets, scoring 20 off three of the last four overs of the innings. The last two wickets fell in the 44th over with Riley Lang run out and Fuss caught by bowler Jaiden Jude the next ball to see Charlton all out on 137. Frick had another outstanding innings with the ball taking 3/20 off nine overs with four maidens while Brent Harris started Tasman off well with 2/19 off nine with two maidens. Tasman had a good start with Bodhi Fauser and Jim Stockham opening the batting, they would get their team to 25 before Fauser was caught for nine in the ninth over. The top order of Stockham (33), Frick (26) and Jude (39) played the biggest part in chasing Charlton's total down, with Frick and Jude each scoring a six during the innings. Despite the best efforts of the Charlton bowlers Tasman wore down the field and by the end of the 39th over needed one boundary to win. Young Lochie Lang delayed the result with a maiden off his sole over, but in the next Luke Strudwick (8 n.o.) brought the win with a big six to bring up the five wicket win. For Charlton Connor Madden was top wicket taker with 2/32 off nine overs with two maidens. CHARLTON 8/150 DEF BY WAYBACK 6/152 Wayback and Charlton met at Centenary Oval on Sunday to make up for the match they would have had in November, with the two teams coming off losses the previous day they looked to get a win to keep in touch with the top two. Charlton elected to bat but the Wayback opening bowlers Dylan Vonderwall and Sneh Trivedi kept them to 31 runs off the first 13 overs, with Vonderwall claiming the wickets of Trevor Matheson (9), Andy Wilsdon (0) and Ryan Cottrell (6), while Trivedi had two maiden overs and dismissed Tyrese Sincock (4) by lbw. Charlton would lose one more wicket with Nick Wright bowled by John Bascomb for one before Jack Shanley and James Fuss got their side going with some excellent batting, each having 6-8 run stands in some overs. The pair would score a 70-run partnership over about 17 overs before Shanley was caught off Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi's ball for 43, who then had Fuss caught in his next over for 41, Charlton sitting a bit better on 7/110 after 36 overs. Charlton lost one more wicket as Trivedi bowled Camden Madden for 13 as Corey Stephens added some needed runs late, batting out the innings to finish not out on 21 alongside Lochie Lang (3 n.o.). Charlton finishing their innings on 8./150. Vonderwall gave his side a good start with the ball, taking 3/16 off nine overs with one maiden while Trivedi was also integral with 2/30 off nine with two maidens. Billy Campbell was back in the Wayback batting lineup and gave his team a good start to their chase, despite losing Gadhavi early, caught for nine. Campbell and Hamish Newman would be the difference with som excellent batting, finding the boundary with frequency with Newman having a great stand of 12 runs in the eighth over which included a four and a six. They would put on a 56-run partnership over nearly seven overs before Newman was bowled by Cottrell for 35. Campbell would add another 10 runs before he was caught by Riley Lang at mid on for 41. Wayback at 3/105 after 20 overs. Campbell and Newman set up their team nicely as Wayback would chase down Charlton's total and surpass it in the 36th over, Vonderwall bringing up the final eight runs. Shanley was the best of Charlton's bowlers with 2/29 off nine overs and three maidens while Fuss took 2/16 off six.

