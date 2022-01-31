Lightning causes outage across Eyre Peninsula

news, local-news,

More than 10,000 customers across Eyre Peninsula have been left without power after lightning triggered a power outage across the region Monday evening. ElectraNet has advised lightning strikes have caused the high-voltage transmission line which supplies electricity to towns south of Cultana on the Eyre Peninsula to "trip", causing the region-wide outage. SA Power Networks show 10,129 customers have lost power with communities including Ceduna, Wudinna, Lock, Cowell, Kimba, Cleve, Streaky Bay and Penong affected. An ElectraNet spokesperson said crews were inspecting infrastructure across Eyre Peninsula to get power restored as soon as possible. "To ensure community safety and protect the network from damage, the transmission network automatically shuts down when something abnormal is detected. "The backup generators to supply Port Lincoln are currently in operation and ElectraNet crews are inspecting power infrastructure in the region before the power is restored." Power for most of the region is expected to be restored by 12.15am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/1265bc88-ecdc-48b6-a180-47f34bea63af.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg