Woman caught drink driving on Liverpool Street

A local woman has lost her licence and will face court after she was charged for drink driving in Port Lincoln early Tuesday morning. At about 12.45am on February 1 police stopped a Toyota sedan on Liverpool Street for a mobile driver test. The driver, a 67-year-old local woman, was submitted to a breath analysis and provided a positive reading of 0.090. The woman was reported for drink driving, was issued with an immediate six month loss of licence and had her car impounded. She will be summonsed to appear in the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date.

Woman caught drink driving in Port Lincoln