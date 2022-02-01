Tennis back on courts for business end

sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association has started the business end of the season with Friday and Monday night tennis back up and running and juniors to start this week. Wednesday Night ladies is back up and running next week so still time to get your name in as a reserve. It is with great excitement that the upgrades to our lights will commence this week with thanks to Bendigo Community Bank and all our sponsors. Work will start on courts five and six with new LED lights to be installed. Then later in the month new lights will be installed on courts seven and eight. Green, orange and red ball is back this Saturday morning 9am at Stevenson Street courts. This Friday night will see the first inter association match with Port Lincoln Tennis Association against Port Neill Tennis Association in Port Lincoln. The barbecue will be fired up thanks to Rawmeat Store which is sure to be a great night of tennis. Junior players start getting your partners organized for the Sportspower Superstore EP junior tournament coming up in February. The doubles will be played from 1pm Saturday, February 26 and singles will start from 8am Sunday, February 27. With great trophies and vouchers to be won entry is online. This tournament will be used as one of the selection events for the Eyre Peninsula Foundation Cup squad so is open to Eyre Peninsula players only. Go to PLTA Facebook page for details. FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 11 sets 82 games def Yumbah Aquaculture 5 sets 60 games In the opening doubles round both teams got off to a great start winning two doubles each with Ali Lydeamore and Hannah Schlink playing some great tennis to get the win. In the singles Port Lincoln Boat Supplies started to take control of the match with some great wins to Beljon, Bailey, Meaney and when Megan Crook dominated in her match their team had taken the lead. Yumbah Aquaculture tried to keep in the match with Channon controlling his match and when Lydeamore won her match in a hard fought tiebreak there was a glimmer of hope. Channon and Lydeamore combined in the mixed doubles dominating their match but this would be the only joy for their team with Meaney and Crook making sure their team was home with the win. Best: Shae Bateman and Ali Lydeamore Port Lincoln Dental 11 sets 75 games def McDonald's 5 sets 55 games Best: Dylan Smith and Emily Rowe MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT Eyre Eye Centre 4 sets 31 games def The Fresh Fish Place 2 sets 25 games After the Christmas break all the players were keen to be back out on the court. In the opening round Eyre Eye Centre got off to a great with Dylan Giesbert and Darcy Goldfinch giving their opponents a tennis lesson. Andrew Cabot and Phil Clem had their work cut out having to step up a notch to win in the tiebreak. In the second round the Fresh Fish Place got their first set on the board through the efforts of Neil Edwards and Mal Watts who revved up their games when it was there for the taking but Cabot and Giesberts continued to add to their teams tally. In the final round The Fresh Fish Place worked hard with Morris and Edwards keeping their teams hopes alive but this would be short lived with Goldfinch and Cabot securing the win for their team. Best: Andrew Cabot GPK Accounting 4 sets 35 games def Terry White Chemmart 2 sets 17 games Best: Nathan Beljon Sportspower Superstore 6 sets 36 games def EP Seafoods 0 set 12 games Best: Andrew Casanova

