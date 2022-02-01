Squaws out-bat Roadies to win by seven

sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Squaws def Roadrunners 8-1 Seven digs was played out this week, Squaws starting in the batters box and Jaclyn Hage grabbed a triple bagger. Other safe hits for the game came from Jacinta Packer, Jennie-Lee TeWano and Shenice Wells who also played a cracking game at third base gobbling up anything that came her way. Roadies safe hits came from Tegan Newman, Jess Jolly, Brooke Neindorf and Kiara Newman who also was kept busy at shortstop throughout the match. Although there were some errors in the field generally both teams had a great day on the diamond with gloved fly balls and well fielded groundies for some slick infield plays. Best at bat: Squaws: J. Packer (3 from 4); Roadrunners: J. Jolly, B. Neindorf and K. Newman (1 from 3). Best in field: Squaws: S. Wells (8 outs, 3 assist); Roadrunners: K. Newman (8 assist). Shields def Eagles 5-2 Eagles were off and away scoring the first run of the match with Katie Wells hitting safe to centre field. Shields started slow with the tight defense of Eagles having three-up three-down for the Shields side's first two at bats Eagles second at bat saw Shields take control in the field only allowing one runner on base but keeping them scoreless. Shields were back in the box and crossed two runs for the innings Luka Woods having a safe hit to short stop and Taylor Darby hitting safe to second base. Eagles again saw themselves get runners on but not able to add to their tally. Shields were in the box but again could not cross any runs. The last innings of the game seen eagles cross a single run with Koren Jenkins, Katie Wells and Daranee Kanplong all having safe hits. Shields ran away in their last at bat adding another three runs to there score to seal the game Karinda Weisz had a smashing hit to right field and Danielle Miegel smacked a triple to right field. B GRADE Roadrunners def Squaws 19-0 Roadrunners dominated this match from the beginning; Tanya Habner was on fire both with her pitching and her fielding. Cate Pearce and Quinishia Skinn of Squaws made a great double play in their first field however this did not deter Roadies one bit. Roadies Erin Everett and Elisa Heath grabbed a double bagger and every player had at least one safe hit as the game progressed with well-placed hits gaining them runs in every dig. Roadies made good coverage when errors were made by the Squaws field gaining bases and runs. Despite Squaws putting bat to ball generally it was to a fielder; Sharon Kemp, Gemma Fowler, Suzanne Scanlon and Sam Skinn all managed safe outfield hits over the cause of the game but were unable to advance the diamond to score with Roadies impeccable field finishing the game off with a very rare magnificent triple play to Jessica Noske, Heather Lawson and Donna Bowey. Best at bat: Squaws: S. Scanlon (2 from 3), S. Skinn (1 from 2); Roadrunners: M. Shadwell (4 from 4). Best in field: Squaws: C. Pearce (5 outs, 1 assist); Roadrunners: T. Habner (5 strikeouts, 4 assist). Shields def Eagles 17-8 Eagles came out early looking to score early earning themselves three runs in the first innings with Daranee Kanplong hitting a beautiful hit to centre field. Shields responded gaining 11 runs in there first at bat Zoe Muller got herself a home run to centre field, Kelly Sewer also having a safe infield hit and the ever-reliable Shannon Carr picked up a stand up double to centre field. Eagles second bat only seen them score a single run with Rahni Wiseman slicing a ball to right field. Shields second bat added another three runs to their tally with Airlie Hartwich using her fast legs and getting herself on base with a infield hit to short stop. Eagles came back to the batting box rustling up another four runs, Kisha Cummings and Rachel McFarlane both hit a single to right field. Shields kept their foot on the pedal adding another three to their quickly growing tally, Keeley Wheare hit a stand up double to left field and Kira Picken hit a home run to Centre field. In Eagles' last at bat they managed to get four runners across home plate before time ran out and game was called. UNDER 16 Squaws def Roadrunners 14-1 Squaws were strong in the bat throughout the game with all team members getting safe on base with good ball placement and a watchful eye. Kia Bascomb, Ella Simpson, Mahlia Vlassco and Anna Te Wano all had home run hits. Roadrunners had patience in the batter's box and had their eyes in with bat to ball however few were able to penetrate the infield of Squaws, Tanayah D'Agostini and Lily O'Leary the only safe hits for Roadrunners. The field work was fantastic from both teams with clean catches and pickups to make the outs. Both Squaws and Roadrunners pitches worked hard and got some strikeouts. Best at bat: Squaws: M. Vlassco (2 from 2); Roadrunners: T. Agostini and L.O'Leary (1 from 2). Best in field: Squaws: E. Simpson (3 outs, 2 assists); Roadrunners: L. O'Leary (2 strikeouts, 1 out, 1 assist). Eagles def Shields 10-7 Eagles started in the batting box scoring a maximum five runs to get their side a good jump out the gates Jessie Wilson has a cracking hit to right field. Shields first at bat seen them also score five runs with safe hits to Izzy Hannan hitting back to the pitcher, but fast legs saw her safe at first and Annabel Ornsby had a beautiful hit to short stop also finding herself safe on base. Eagles second at bat seen them score another five runs with Taeleah Cook, Iyraeah Bilney and Charlee Jenkins all picking up walks. Shields second at bat seen them add another two runs with Lily Ornsby and Rhianna Fauser both crossing home plate before the Eagles juniors made the three outs to retire them back to the batting box. Eagles last at bat seen them score another five runs with Ella Wiseman hitting a stand up double to short stop. Time and game was called and the game resulted in the score reverting back.

Squaws out-bat Roadies to win by seven