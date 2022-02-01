Shields secure finals spot

sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Shields def Coyotes 6-1 With both teams playing for a finals spot this game would be the last for one of these teams. Luke Jantke went to the mound for Coyotes and although Logan Dennis hit safely, Jantke fired back with a strike out and a ground out for two quick outs. Rhys Miller hit safely to score Dennis to take a one run lead before Coyotes retired the side. Tim Pobke went to the hill for Shields facing only five hitters and allowed no runs. Shields' second at bat was shorter with four hitters going to the plate and although Glen Schreiber reached base on an error Coyotes' defence tightened allowing no runs with Jantke striking out Jordan Allen for the second time to end the top of the inning. Pobke started the second with a ground out before hitting Ned Johncock with a stray pitch however he fired back to strike out the next two hitters for side away. Shields put on two more runs in the third inning with safe hits to Miller and Pobke, Kane Hope also hit safely to extend the lead to three. Luke Howie started Coyotes off with a walk but was later called out at second base, two more ground outs and Coyotes were back in the field with Pobke in full control for Shields. The fourth inning saw five Shields batters come to the plate but a well executed double play from Coyotes cut the inning short with no runs scored even with Allen and Hage hitting safely. Pobke really inserted his dominance in the fourth inning striking out the first three batters for a very brief at bat for Coyotes and their climb back into the game was getting very steep. Shields then made that climb even steeper by adding another two runs before Howie replaced Jantke on the mound. Logan Dennis hit safely and Allen grounded out, Howie then struck out Hage to end the inning. With Coyotes' season on the line they needed to find something to lift them. Johncock grounded out, Callum Binder reached on error and was advanced on a Jack Todd ground out, Biinder later scored on a hit from Howie. Unfortunately for Coyotes that was all they could manage with the game ending in a 6-1 win to Shields meaning they jump Coyotes into third for a finals berth next week. Best at bat was Shields' Rhys Miller (2 from 3). Best in field was Shields' Tim Pobke (5 strike outs). B GRADE COYOTES DEF SHIELDS 9-3 Callum Binder took his place on the mound for the Dogs, facing four batters with Mason Hope grounding a ball to young Clayton Colbert at short stop who nailed the throw across the diamond for the first out. Another ground out and a strike followed for no runs scored. Aiden McGrath took Shields pitching duties struggling to find his zone walking 7 batters, with safe hits to Ryan O'Reilly, Clayton Colbert and Alana Jantke helping the Dogs to a seven run lead. The second inning saw five Tigers come to the plate but again the Dogs defence was ruthless allowing no runs. Jonathan Chapman picked up the Dogs' only safe hit in the second as Kym Dorward replaced McGrath on the mound but the damage was at easy done with the lead now out to eight. The third inning was Shields best as they managed to put four runs on the board, although Jordan Allen was the only Tiger to hit safely the Tigers were capitalising on Coyotes errors, the Dogs regathered to end the inning holding a run lead. This would be Coyotes' last at bat for the night and they managed to add an extra run through patient batting and some wayward fielding. Shout must go to young Chelsea Shepperd who took a ripping catch at left field of a well hit ball from Jarrad Delaney. Time and game was called with Coyotes five run winners. Best at bat was Coyotes' Alana Jantke (1 from 1, 2 walks, 2 RBI). Best in field was Coyotes' Ben Adams (8 put outs). U/16 COYOTES DEF SHIELDS 9-4 Calan Rutherford started on the mound for Coyotes as Shields scored two runs without registering a safe hit, as they say... smart base running is good baseball. With Shields now in the field Tate Shillabeer went to the mound, however Coyotes also showed great patience picking up walks and with a double base hit to Tygh Te Wano and a single to Charlie Todd they managed to score the maximum six runs. Te Wano replaced Rutherford in the second inning and was a little off target walking a few batters, Chelsea Shepperd then hit safely and the Tiger cubs had another two runs in the board. Te Wano found his zone striking out two batters for side away. Jack Todd was the only Coyote to cross home plate this inning with Hudson Howie picking up Coyotes only safe hit moving the lead out to three runs. Shields could not do much in the third inning with Te Wano now finding his rhythm striking out two batters with a ground out the last out. Coyotes went back into bat and added an extra two runs of a Tygh Te Wano hit to score little brother Robbie and Rutherford. Time of game was called with Coyotes taking the win. Best player was Coyotes Tygh Tewano (2 from 2, 4 RBI, 5 strike outs). The Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball League finals begin this Friday at Ravendale. At 5:30pm the under 16 minor premiers Coyotes take on the Indians, the winner will proceed directly into the grand final on February 18th. Coyotes have only lost one game this season and are hungry to win their second consecutive grand final. The Indians will be eager to seek revenge after playing so well in last year's grand final, which went into extra innings. Both sides will have most of the key players from last year available, so it should be a cracker of a game. In B grade game at 7:15pm, the minor premiers Saints take on Indians. Saints are also looking to go back to back and have been dominant for most of the year. Near the end of the regular season however, cracks have begun to appear, drawing with Coyotes and losing to Indians in the last round. Both sides will want to win and avoid playing the red hot Coyotes in the preliminary final on February 11. The A Grade game will also see Indians and Saints square off at 9pm. Indians finished the season as minor premiers, and are still hurting after losing to Tigers in last year's grand final. The Tigers will just have to wait to see who they will be playing next week. This weeks game is too close to call as both sides have won two games each during the regular season. Coaches from both sides know what needs to be done and are hoping their players can rise to the occasion. Full canteen facilities are available and spectators are reminded to observe COVID regulations while in attendance.

Shields too good for Coyotes to earn finals spot