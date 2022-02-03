Discover What's On across Eyre Peninsula

news, local-news,

Off and racing Pt Lincoln Twilight Race Meet Friday, February 4, gates open 1.30pm, admission is free. Kick back on the lawns with your mates and a bevy or two and watch the horses thunder down the home straight. For information visit https://plrc.com.au/race-days/twilight-races-4 Getting together Pt Lincoln Combined Probus Club Friday, February 4, Port Lincoln Bowling Club. Maximum number of 55 people - first into venue. By request of Port Lincoln Bowling Club all members must be COVID-19 vaccinated or have a medical exemption, provide proof on entry. More Information - Vicky Wilkins 0427 120 245. Buy a bargain Preloved Market Sunday, February 6, 10am-3pm, EP Waldorf School Initiative fundraiser, Big Swamp Church grounds, Pobke Road, Coomunga. Quality pre-loved clothing, homewares, books, toys and more. Barbecue available. Flock together Southern Eyre Birds Wednesday, February 9, general meeting, Senior Citizens Hall, Port Lincoln (next to Flinders Theatre) 7.30pm. Guest speaker: Fran Solley with presentation on pied and sooty oyster catchers. Logging on Lincoln Auto Club Sunday, February 13, 9.30am at Ravendale Community Sports Centre. Log Book issue and endorsements session. AGM deferred to a future date. Sailing away Adelaide to Pt Lincoln Yacht Race and Lincoln Week Regatta From Friday, February 18 to Thursday, February 24, Port Lincoln Yacht Club. Action will take place on the waters of Boston Bay and Spencer Gulf. More information - https://lincolnweek.com.au Off and racing McDonalds Port Lincoln 2022 Cup Prelude Sunday, February 20, gates open 11am, admission is $10 donation RMH Treasure Life Ride. Features a seven race card with the excitement of live racing, in preparation for the MGA Insurance Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup. Visit https://plrc.com.au/race-days/twilight-races-4 or phone 8682 3851. Art on view Port Lincoln Art Prize Until February 25, Nautilus Arts Centre, Port Lincoln. View this year's entries in the 2022 Bendigo Community Bank Port Lincoln Art Prize. Be sure to vote on who you want to win the the Jane Hutchinson People's Choice award. Rainbow of fun Colour Tumby Friday, March 11 - Monday,March 14, Tumby Bay. See an incredible, collaborative program of events including the Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and multiple Adelaide Fringe events. More information - www.colourtumby.com Postponed SA Pensioners Group Meetings that are held at the Lincoln South Clubrooms will be cancelled until further . Any enquires to Heather 0429 854 093. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Port Lincoln Times.

Discover What's On across Eyre Peninsula