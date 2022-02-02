news, local-news,

Support from multiple tiers of government is being called for as parts of the Eyre Peninsula count the cost of recent storm damage caused by recent storms. Areas across Eastern Eyre Peninsula were affected with severe weather and record rainfall, with Kimba recording 160mm up to 9am on January 22 which led to flooding and infrastructure damage. Kimba District Council mayor Dean Johnson said damage was still being assessed but early estimates were between $2-5 million. "At this stage there's going to be a substantial rebuild that will take several years," he said. Federal and state representatives have travelled out to areas including Kimba to see damage caused and discuss support options. Mr Johnson said primary industries and regional development minister David Basham visited the area along with Member for Flinders Peter Treloar and Liberal candidate Sam Telfer, as well as Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey and federal resources and water minister Keith Pitt. He said it would take support from all government levels to help all affected councils. "One thing we do know is this has to involve the three tiers of government to fix this...this is the biggest natural disaster Kimba has ever seen," he said. Mr Ramsey said he had spoken to state transport minister Corey Wingard and emergency services minister Vincent Tarzia about arrangements for national disaster relief for across the electorate, including Eyre Peninsula. "I am encouraged by the way paddocks have held up to the deluge, but certainly hundreds of kilometres of fencing have been washed out with enormous damage to council roads," he said. "I have contacted other affected councils and while they are still assessing damage, there is no doubt the costs to repair will be in the multiples of millions." Mr Telfer said he and Mr Basham had spoken to Eastern Eyre councils on the financial impact from the record rainfall, as well as representatives from Buckleboo Farming Group and Grain Producers SA on the impact to local farmers. "This state government is committed to working on potential solutions with both local and federal government to make sure that appropriate support is given to those impacted by this event which has been declared a major emergency," he said. Independent candidate for Flinders Liz Habermann expressed concern for those affected by the storms and is inviting locals to reach out to let her know of support needed. "I am willing to help in any way I can, and I look forward to hearing from others affected as to how we can best recover from what is a catastrophe for so many," she said.

