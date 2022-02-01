news, local-news,

Police have released vision of a suspect connected to a break-in at a Port Lincoln residence in December last year. Just before 9am on December 3 an occupant at a residence on Oxford Terrace awoke to find an unknown man inside who had entered through the rear door and left through the rear of the property without stealing anything. The man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged in his mid to late 30s, about 175-180cm tall, of chubby build with a round face with facial stubble and wearing a baseball cap, a hi-vis shirt and dark work pants. Investigators have now released CCTV vision of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognises him to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. You can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/4dce29b5-9be1-4815-8985-1c2934f9c7f9.jpg/r36_143_2048_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg