The Port Lincoln Football League Womens Competition (PLFLW) will begin on Friday and all five clubs are ready to go for the new look competition BOSTON Boston is heading into the competition with good numbers and good confidence, despite COVID and holidays playing a factor the club has seen great numbers at training. Senior coach Michael Paech said there was a great vibe from the players, who have been doing a lot of the work off their own backs. "The girls have spread the word themselves and created a culture already which is fantastic to see," he said. Under 16 players with promise include Tayah Liffner and Kalea Siegert, as well as Annie Shirley and Sharmaine Crosby who bring SAPSASA experience. In the senior ranks look out for Ash Dyer and Elsie Maddern, as well as Jemma Schilling and Demi Clements. Mr Paech said the first female team has added an extra dimension to Boston's 50th anniversary year and the first game this Friday will be special for the club. LINCOLN SOUTH The Lincoln South players will look to make the most of their first competition in blue and gold colours while the coach is looking to the long term. Senior coach Brett Howell said the focus was to make sure the players enjoyed their footy and would return for more. "I want them to have fun, I want them to come back for years to come," he said. Souths have some good young talent in their side including Makaya Bryant, as well as Zali Page and Elektra Cain who have demonstrated their footy skills in the past. Mr Howell said building enjoyment and skills were important, but the team looked to also build camaraderie and a culture to keep the players coming back. MALLEE PARK Like most sides Mallee Park has had to build up momentum following the Christmas break but coach Andy Page says players were keen to take to the field. He said many of the players have grown up around the game with familiar names like Johncock, Miller, Dorizzie and Flavel appearing. "We got a mix of youth and experienced players, our youth are very quick and our experienced players have got knowledge to pass on to the younger players on how to play the game," he said. Mr Page said being a smaller side they would look to use pace and move the ball quickly and keep it on the ground as much as possible. He said there was a focus on building fitness over the next few weeks but the Peckers would be competitive in what was shaping up to be a good competition. MARBLE RANGE The Ranger girls took some time to build numbers but they have picked up and there is some excitement as the first game nears. Steve Thomson is coaching the senior side Marble Range was focused on being a part of the first women's club competition as a supporter of women's footy "It was a necessity, we had to find a way because we feel we wanted to be a part of the inaugural season and make it a long term successful competition," he said. The list includes a mix of youth and experience, with players coming in from areas including Cummins, Tumby Bay and Streaky Bay. Shenae Elliott brings experience to the team, new player BIllie Thomson is fast around the middle, Zoe Proude provides a handy ruck option and tall player Elsie Papajua has experience in Great Flinders. A good mix of experience should help Marble Range contest with the rest of the competition. WAYBACK The first all-female team to wear Wayback red and blue will take to the field in the club's 100+ year history and they will look to make their own history in the process. Coach Todd McShane said preparation has been great with many of the players having previously played in the Lower EP competition. "This year playing for the club has a lot more meaning for these girls and sends the message they're taking the sport a lot more seriously," he said. Co-captain Holly Wiseman and Kelsey Ridley have shown leadership off the field and will be versatile midfielders on the field, Zali Forbes shows strength in contests, Cami Enge has developed into an exciting player and Mhiret Otto shows plenty of pace. Mr McShane said the team was taking the competition seriously and were willing to put themselves into any contest. COMPETITION The PLFLW competition will kick off this Friday with Lincoln South taking on Marble Range and Wayback facing Boston across the junior and senior grades. Both under 16 games will take place at Centenary Oval from 5.45pm while open games will be at 6pm (Lincoln South v Marble Range) and 7.15pm (Boston v Wayback). Open games will involve four 12-minute quarters while under 16 games will be four 10-minute quarters, with the exception of rounds five and seven.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/a5931c69-84d5-46b1-b97e-c6b9c5c900ff.JPG/r120_519_5400_3502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg