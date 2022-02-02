Coffin offshore paying off

community,

Here is a look at what was biting and where. Fishing is a great recreational sport and perfect for one's wellbeing. WEST COAST Mulloway continue to fire at the dog fence. We have not heard much from Yalata. Salmon schools have been reported along most of the coast with most fish being around the 2kg mark. Venus, Streaky and the other bays are still fishing well for King George whiting, salmon trout, silver trevally, tommies and squid. COFFIN BAY The offshore scene has been excellent over the last two weeks when the weather has been nice. Bluefin tuna to around the 30kg mark have been landed in most areas between Sir Isaacs and Rocky, and The Hummocks to Krause Rocks. Most spots also have kingfish to just under one metre, samson fish between 80 and 120cm, big nannygai, gummy sharks and the odd harlequin fish. Tuna lures trolled between 8-10 knots seem to be working best. The Speed Donkeys and Pacemakers in any colour or darker coloured skirts fished well behind the boat have been effective. Jigs between 100 and 250 grams or live baits fished near the reefs have been the best methods for the kings and samsons. Inshore the King George whiting fishing has been hard. Lots of small fish are being caught around the bay and Farm Beach, but not many legal sized fish. If you are looking for a feed, garfish, tommies and snook are in the bay in good numbers close to town, or in Dutton Bay. PORT LINCOLN Is pretty much the opposite to Coffin Bay. Offshore fishing has been real tough. Tuna have been hard to find, nannygai were harder to find in good numbers and the kings and samson reports have dried up. There are plenty of swallowtail schools on the deeper reefs and the nannygai get better out towards Low Rocks. Squid heads have been the best bait for the nannys. Tuna to 20kg have been reported out at Rosalind Shoal and Buffalo and there are still reports from inside Boston Bay and around Rabbit Island. King George whiting on the other hand have been excellent, despite the low tide movements. Whiting to 50cm have been caught around thistle Island, right along the coast up to the Group. The average fish would be in the high 30's, with plenty well into the 40's. Goolwa cockles or local prawns have been the gun baits. There are plenty of large Garfish around Proper, Boston and Louth Bays being caught on gents. Squid continue to be everywhere. After the water has cleared up from the rain, the Town Jetty and Wharf are firing again. Early morning or late afternoon has been best with the new Neon squid jigs working well. Salmon schools are showing up everywhere from the surf beaches, Boston and Louth bays and out to the middle of the gulf. Blue swimmer crabs continue to improve as the water warms up. Dropping pots in Proper Bay when the tide is moving is the best option, but we are starting to hear of a few sightings around the town jetty as well. TUMBY BAY King George whiting, garfish, snook, squid and salmon have been caught at the Group in good numbers. King George whiting sizes have been on the large side this week with plenty of 45-56cm fish caught on cockles or squid baits. Keep in mind that these larger whiting are breeding females, so letting some of the bigger ones go after a quick photo will ensure plenty of fish for the future. Around Tumby there have been reports of tommies, squid and yellowfin whiting around Ski Beach. The Marina and jetty have been good for squid, tommies and snook late in the afternoon. PORT NEILL/ARNO BAY King George whiting, squid, tommies and garfish have all been reported by boaties fishing in close to shore. There have been reports of a few yellowfin whiting along the beaches on the incoming tide.. COWELL Not many reports this week, probably due to the weather they have had up there.

