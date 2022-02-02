Port Lincoln doctor pleased with landmark agreement to attract regional doctors

news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln doctor has voiced his praise as a landmark agreement is reached to attract doctors to regional and remote areas. Doctor John Williams has welcomed the agreement that will see the Marshall Liberal Government invest an estimated $188 million, over two years, to help attract and retain GP services in regional South Australia and ensure the continuity of high quality rural hospital services. For the last 18 months Australian Medical Association South Australian vice president, Doctor Williams has worked alongside Rural Support Service, Rural Doctors Association and the SA government to reach the agreement that includes a 23 per cent increase in funding. Dr Williams said this was a significant increase and positive step to recruiting and retaining doctors in regional areas. "It has been a long negotiation. Because of how badly things have been going for regional doctors and recruiting, we really needed a package that was very positive and recruit and retain doctors that we have," he said. "I think it creates an industrial framework, but it will really depend on how the local health networks in each rural area apply the package." Key benefits of the agreement include a sign-up bonus of up to $50,000 for a doctor to work in the more remote areas of the state, and the capacity for doctors to work for a sessional (hourly) rate for hospital work or to remain with a fee-for-service structure. READ MORE: GP exodus threatens SA rural communities Doctors call for 'fairer' reform package to help address rural crisis "To be blunt, rural has been neglected for at least 10 years so not much has been put in and this is the most significant change that has happened to rural health in the last 15 years," Dr Williams said. "Overall what we would like to see is people come to rural areas and be paid appropriately for the time they spend. Also applying something that is flexible so they can have a work/life balance, have the opportunity for teaching and training to improve their skills and advance their career. "We would like to see change to continue to happen. Rural health really needs a lot of help, we know our communities are suffering and cannot get access to doctors or specialists and they have to travel long distance." SA Premier Steven Marshall said the agreement as the most significant investment in rural GPs in a generation. "The agreement is a tangible demonstration of the State Liberal Government's commitment to delivering better health services, closer to home for regional South Australians. This agreement will help us deliver that goal," Premier Marshall said. "GPs are key partners in ensuring high quality health care services can continue to be delivered in regional South Australia, and we welcome this landmark agreement. "Over the years, the remuneration of GPs working in rural South Australia has fallen significantly behind other jurisdictions making it harder to recruit and retain GPs in regional and remote locations." READ MORE: SA politicians scramble to find answers to regional doctor shortage. Dr Williams also welcomed the Federal Government's incentive to slash HELP debts for doctors and nurse practitioners who work in remote areas. From January 2022, the federal government will wipe the university debt of doctors or nurse practitioners, under a few conditions. If they are in a remote community, they must work at least 24 hours a week for a period equivalent to half the length of their degree. While those in rural and regional areas will need to work the same number of hours over a period as long as their entire degree. "This is one more piece to the puzzle and it can help the industry now," Dr Williams said. "This is a significant incentive for junior doctors and nurses as well to look at an early career in rural areas. "On the horizon there is also a Single Employer Model. So that trainee doctors moving from the city to rural areas retain their leave entitlements, previously they had lost them with the move. So we are hoping to remove all the disincentives for moving to rural areas. There are lots of areas we are working on to entice people to work in those areas. "As a rural doctor, I love the work, it's very interesting and a great lifestyle and the more we get young doctors out here to experience that, they will discover that." Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said the new agreement would significantly boost a range of Marshall Liberal Government strategies to attract and retain rural GPs. "South Australia faces many challenges in recruiting, training and developing the health professionals needed to deliver health services in rural areas, and that's exactly why we are already investing $20 million into our Rural Health Workforce Strategy," Minister Wade said. "Significantly, it is those living in and requiring health care in regional South Australia that will benefit the most from this investment. We are doing everything we can to ensure the highest quality health care is available to all South Australians no matter where they live."

