SA politicians scramble to find answers to regional doctor shortage

South Australian politicians are scrambling to find the answer to curb the doctor shortages in regional areas, with a microscope over the Grey electorate. South Australian Labor Senator Karen Grogan has conducted a survey in the federal electorate of Grey, stating resident responses suggest they are travelling to Adelaide for GP appointments and other basic healthcare. "Lack of access to GPs has been around as a problem in regional areas for a long time, but it's really ticking up. We've seen an 18 per cent increase in demand for GPs. And I think that's equally exacerbated by the COVID situation," Senator Grogan said "After nine years in government, the best Liberal MP for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, can come up with to address the rural GP crisis is to reduce medical services for people in the city. "Mr Ramsey told ABC radio the fundamental issue was over-servicing in the city was causing the under-servicing in the country and his government should look at restricting Medicare provider numbers for city doctors and limiting Medicare payments for city patients. "Instead of blaming doctors and sick people in the city, Mr Ramsey needs to take responsibility for the "third world conditions" he says the GP shortage has created in his own electorate." Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said he was continuing to seek solutions to the rural doctor shortage impacting in regional areas across Grey and had worked with successive Ministers to address the issues facing regional Australia. "Attracting doctors to regional and remote areas has been an age-old problem," he said. "There are a number of communities across Grey who have lost doctors and are experiencing chronic nurse shortages. "Doctor shortages are an issue I have been raising for some time, but it is a multi-faceted problem with no easy answers. It has been taken incredibly seriously by the Government and over the last five years we have committed $1.3bn to address the problem. "Some of the measures, particularly those targeting trainee doctors who want to work in regional practice have been effective, but have a very long time-line." Mr Ramsey said numerous incentives had been offered by successive governments at all levels, but the workforce gap had remained. "The Federal Government announced recently we will wipe the university debt of doctors or nurse practitioners if they commit to working in regional areas," he said. "So from January 1, 2023 the Government will add to the incentives already on offer for medical graduates and nurse practitioners, to start working outside the metro area by writing-off HELP debts at varying rates depending on location. "Depending on the remoteness classification of the area graduates choose to work in, they can have their debt waivered in some cases by working half the length of time it took to complete their degree, in other less remote locations they will be committed to work the full length of their degree." Mr Ramsey said the move on HELP debts was a "here and now" measure that could have an immediate impact. "All of Grey is eligible for the HELP debt incentives," he said. "The Government is also making it easier for more rural and regional areas to recruit health practitioners, typically reserved for very remote areas, like doctors who have trained overseas. "Incentivising doctors and nurse practitioners to live and work outside of metropolitan areas will help improve access to quality health care for regional, rural and remote communities. "These initiatives show that our Government is serious about supporting doctors who genuinely commit to practice in regional, rural and remote towns, which offers continuity of care, instead of having an over-reliance on locums." Anyone wishing to complete Senator Grogan's survey has until February 23 before it is submitted for the Senate inquiry into regional health service shortages, which is sitting in Whyalla in March 1. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/232c48c8-a786-4643-8c24-cf1bc1d985e5.jpg/r0_50_800_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg