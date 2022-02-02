news, local-news,

Shark cage diving companies have been happy with the amount of shark sightings at the Neptune Islands with a continued presence as summer rolls on. Tour companies Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions and Calypso Star Charters have reported good numbers in the last few weeks with continued sightings reported, bucking a trend seen in the past few years. Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions managing director Andrew Fox said 2021 was one of the slowest years for sightings since 2004, but things have picked up in the last few months. He said the trend in the last five years had been to see a drop off at the end of January and while they had dropped off at North Neptune Island, there were still a few seen at South Neptune. "Things have picked up in the last month or two and we're seeing really good numbers again, some of the best we've seen in the last five years," he said. Mr Fox said while numbers were good, they were not as big as between late 2000 to 2015, although it was not clear what the contributing factor was. "We don't know whether it is attributed to El Nino/La Nina, tuna migration or fur seal breeding and distribution," he said. Andrew Wright of Calypso Star Charters has also reported some great sightings, with up to 10 sharks on some trips just after Christmas and while numbers had dropped a bit sharks were still present. "We've done a couple trips to South Neptune and had some good sightings, which is good considering over the last 3-4 years, at this time of the year things have gone a little quiet," he said. The companies are hoping for good numbers during the peak season of April to July, although with low numbers at the same time last year they were not counting their chickens (or sharks). "We were disappointed last year to have trips in April with no sharks as April has traditionally been reliably good," Mr Wright said. "For now we will enjoy the good sightings while we have them." As for tourist numbers both companies have navigated the challenges of COVID which has included restrictions and cancellations. Mr Wright said tourist numbers had been good but slowed as the end of school holidays neared and a few cancellations occurred when news of Tunarama's cancellation broke. Meanwhile Mr Fox said they would continue to meet COVID restrictions and ensure safety of passengers would come first.

