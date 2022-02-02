Eyre Peninsula sport: January 29 | GALLERY

sport, local-sport,

Sport is back in full swing on the Eyre Peninsula for 2022 and here is some of the action captured from across the region at the weekend. In Port Lincoln, photographer Jack Davies captured images from junior and senior matches played in the Port Lincoln Cricket Association, played at Ravendale, Centenary Oval and Poole Oval as well as photos from all three grades in the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association, played at Kirton Oval. Also included are some images from photographer Andrew Brooks at Ceduna between Ceduna and Smoky Bay in the Far West Cricket Association. Who can you see amongst this week's gallery? Do you take any sport photos at the weekend? Feel free to email your shots to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au and they can appear in our weekly sport gallery. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/20567016-d015-4858-947a-c928dda90cfa.jpg/r112_533_2975_2151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg