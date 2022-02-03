Police called to United Australia Party event in Port Lincoln

news, local-news,

United Australia Party candidates have expressed their disappointment after police were called to an event at the Port Lincoln Hotel on Tuesday evening. The party was holding a 'meet the candidates' event at the hotel involving senate candidates Michael Arbon and Cathy Byrne, as well as candidate for Grey Suzanne Waters. Mr Arbon said about half an hour into the event his microphone was cut and police attended the scene. He said there was some concern about mask wearing and QR coding and after some discussion the party members left the hotel and continued across the road near the Port Lincoln war memorial. "There was some concern about masks, but everyone was seated and had drinks," he said. "This is a massive overreach...and this is a reason why the state of emergency must end now. "This was a peaceful political event, we believe in freedom of speech, freedom of political speech, freedom of association, freedom of movement and freedom of choice." Mr Arbon said there were about 80 people in attendance. He said it was the party's seventh 'meet the candidates' session held in South Australia and was the first to have this issue arise. A police spokesperson said officers were called to the hotel at about 6pm after staff reported that a group of about 50 people were not complying with COVID-19 directions. "Police spoke with hotel management and in consultation with them and a spokesperson for the group, an opportunity for the group to comply with COVID-19 directions was offered. "The group subsequently left and moved to a reserve opposite the hotel without incident." Mrs Waters said there were people who had travelled from across the electorate to attend the event. "It was so disappointing as some of these people had travelled seven hours from Yorke Peninsula to be here," she said. A police spokesperson said local businesses had been proactive during the pandemic in adhering to restrictions in place as venues that were found not to be following restrictions faced consequences such as large fines. "We need to move through this as fast as we possibly can, which is why some restrictions remain in place including masks and checking in," the spokesperson said.

