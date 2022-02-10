news, property, real estate view, house of the week, port lincoln, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Situated within the Port Lincoln Marina is this immaculate four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home that offers a comfortable living. The spacious floorplan consists of multiple living areas both inside and out. There is the main lounge room with reverse cycle airconditioning, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen and a family room. Stepping out from the family room is a unique central enclosed entertaining area with an attached barbecue kitchen, creating a four-season space to enjoy. From here you roll out to the paved alfresco that features drop-down blinds giving you privacy and protection from the weather and creating yet another place to entertain, unwind and enjoy. Within the home, all four bedrooms are spacious in size and feature ceiling fans and built-in robes while the master bedroom includes a walk-through robe into the fully tiled ensuite bathroom. The main bathroom is tiled and includes a luxurious corner spa bath, shower and vanity. You will love the low maintenance, well established landscaped gardens which are automatically irrigated with sprinklers for the lawn and garden beds that include an array of plants, flowers, shrubs and trees. Additional features you will love include a 5kW solar system, rainwater plumbed to the kitchen, a water softener, a monitored security system, electric window shutters, a third toilet, a garden shed plus a double garage under the main roof which features electric roller doors and direct inside access. Located in an excellent area, this property is the complete package. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/66599fc5-482c-4972-8b27-e53d9543d4d1.jpg/r0_41_2048_1198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg