An Eyre Peninsula woman will run for the seat of Grey in the 2022 Federal Election and will campaign for more services for the region, and less mandates. Suzanne Waters of Warramboo has been announced as the United Australia Party candidate for Grey and took part in a meet the candidate session alongside the party's lead senate candidate Michael Arbon and fellow senate candidate Cathy Byrne in Port Lincoln Tuesday evening. The session moved to the reserve across from the Port Lincoln Hotel following a police callout (see below), and Mrs Waters said despite the unfortunate occurrence was happy to meet with party supporters. She said her platform involved ensuring the voters of Grey had appropriate services, and freedoms which included opposing vaccine mandates. "I've just seen what mandates and lack of freedom has done to the people on Eyre Peninsula, and the lack of services," she said. "There has been a depletion of services, we no longer have a doctor at Wudinna and the nearest doctor is now 100 kilometres away. "I have eight kids and they need freedom and they need a future." The UAP candidate will contest the seat of Grey in the House of Representatives, which has been held by incumbent Liberal Member Rowan Ramsey since 2007. Mrs Waters said rural areas like the Grey electorate were overlooked and it was time for the voters to consider a change. "Rural areas raise a huge amount of tax revenue for the state but not much of it gets spent in rural areas," she said. "We're driving for change, it's time for a change."

