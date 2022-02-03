community,

After a successful first year in operation, the EP Dog Obedience and Agility Club is experiencing very high demand in the form of enrolments for the start of the 2022 school year. After starting the new club with 23 enrolments, the club was averaging 35 active members by the end of 2021. At the start of 2022 there are 93 members enrolled and five beginner classes have been scheduled. Club founders, Lisa Gulino and Naomi Sayers have developed a very busy club program with six levels of obedience training as well as agility classes. An enthusiastic team of instructors has been drawn to the new club including successful obedience trials competitor Sue Heath. In December, the club celebrated its first year of operation with a Christmas lunch at Boston Bay Wines. Wendy Russ from Tumby Bay received an award for Club Person 2021 while Most Consistent was Katie Mallard, who trained all three of her boxers to a very good standard. Linda Green was given an award for Best Attendance while the Top Agility Pair award was won by Brenda Wilkins and her dog Connie. Nine of the original founding members were also present and formally acknowledged. The club wishes to acknowledge and give thanks to agility judge and trainer, Vanessa Loughlin, who came over with her dogs and equipment late in 2021 to provide guidance to the club's instructors and members. The club has also thanked the Dorward family for the use of their oval at North Shields, which has proven to be an excellent venue for the club's activities. As well as helping owners train their dogs to be good members of the community, the club provides a great chance for people and dogs to socialize with one another. Club founders, Ms Gulino and Mrs Sayers have developed a warm and friendly club environment which members value highly. In 2022, it is hoped dog lovers from the Eyre Peninsula will once again start to achieve success in obedience trials and that some will also progress to competing in the exciting new sport of agility trials. Members of the community interested in dog training can connect with the club through the EP Dog Obedience and Agility Club Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/69cfbf8b-18fe-4aae-ad60-2555c4a2e7d6.jpg/r0_217_2406_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

EP Dog Obedience and Agility Club continues to grow after first year