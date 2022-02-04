news, local-news,

Port Lincoln Red Cross is assisting on the ground with COVID-19 testing through the distribution of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and is calling for members of the public to come on board. The Red Cross is assisting the state government with the distribution of RATs within the state, including in Port Lincoln at the Ravendale Sporting Complex. Red Cross state manager emergency services Nick Banks said the organisation who provide humanitarian services and was written into state emergency management plans. "What it means in this context is we stand ready to assist the Australian community and government in humanitarian needs in times of crisis and disaster," he said. "This is a great opportunity to provide an important service to Australian communities, including Port Lincoln." People are eligible to access RATs from Red Cross if they have been a close contact to a confirmed case of COVID-19. People must go through the SA Health website to register to collect a RAT from one of the collection sites, and can also be able to pick up tests on behalf of family members. Red Cross has called for people to come on board as paid employees to assist with RAT distribution, and invites people to visit the Red Cross careers website to find out more. To find a full list of RAT collection points and to register to collect a RAT, visit the SA Health website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/098121bf-80a6-4970-9dd2-88eba2b7010a.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg