Shed destroyed in fire at Cowell

Country Fire Service volunteers have managed to prevent damage to neighbouring properties in responding to a shed fire at Cowell Thursday afternoon. At about 1.45pm six CFS firetrucks and a bulk water carrier responded to reports of a structure fire on the corner of First Street and Fifth Street in Cowell. On arrival CFS volunteers found a shed at the rear of the premises fully involved and and worked quickly to stop its spread. Crews managed to contain the fire to the shed itself and prevent the spread to surrounding properties, with minor damage sustained to one neighbouring house. The shed and its contents were destroyed with about $100,000 in damage caused. Fire cause investigators will attend the scene to investigate further.

