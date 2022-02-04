Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1974 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

Friday is here again and it's time for the latest Flashback Friday gallery, where we look back at past images that featured in the port Lincoln Times. This week we go back 48 years to feature images that appeared in the pages of the Port Lincoln Times throughout January and February, 1974. Can you recognise anyone featured in this week's gallery? MORE FLASHBACKS In 1972 the South Australian Premier was Don Dunstan, who appears in this week's gallery. Also look for the photo featuring the filming of the soon to be blockbuster movie Jaws, which would be released the following year. We recently celebrated Ash Barty's win in the Australian Open with the trophy presented to her by Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won her first Australian Open title herself in 1974. It was also the year Australia made its FIFA World Cup debut, playing in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany and finishing with two losses and a draw. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/beff39c1-e7a0-46a9-a483-61c8e96774bc_rotated_270.JPG/r364_1177_3241_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg