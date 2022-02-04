Gardner's riesling earns recognition

news, local-news,

A winery located near Port Lincoln has earned their biggest recognition to date with one of its wines recently being shortlisted for Winestate Magazine's Wine of the Year Awards. The magazine recently revealed results from its awards with Gardner's Vineyard's The Peninsulas Riesling 2014 earning 97 points and four and a half stars and equal top in the category for new release riesling, making it eligible for Wine of the Year. While it did not win the top prize, owners Rob and Chris Gardner are overjoyed at the biggest achievement the winery has earned to date. "We were just amazed...it reinforces that we're doing the right things," Mrs Gardner said. On top of this five other of the winery's varieties were featured with high scores; the 2012 Dry White (94 points), the 2013 Riesling (94 points), the 2021 Riesling (92 points), the 2013 Grenache (91 points) and the 2012 Riesling (91 points). The Gardners are coming off a big 2021 which saw the winery officially open its cellar door, as well as benefiting from new signage to direct people to the winery from the Lincoln Highway, thanks to a grant from the state government's Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program. Mr Gardner said last year also saw the winery bounce back from a difficult 2020 where excessive temperatures affected the grape crop, but it was looking to be an even better year in 2022 especially following recent rains. "This year is looking to be exceptional, the rains have been very beneficial to us," he said. "They've come at the right time because the grapes are at veraison (onset of ripening)." Mr Gardner said the winery was looking on how to grow further and was having discussions with its winemaker on any additional varieties that could be produced, such as a rosé or similar variety.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/ce4e51e4-e93b-48a1-94ad-749093154a7e.JPG/r0_55_5773_3317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg