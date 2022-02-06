news, local-news,

Young riders at Port Lincoln Pony Club have been given an insight into a possible future career in horse racing from one of Australia's pioneering female jockeys. Five young pony club members attended Port Lincoln Racecourse on Saturday, led by Racing SA industry development and training officer, and former South Australian champion jockey Clare Lindop. The day provided the young riders with a chance to learn about how to get into racing, as well as receive tips on riding and horse care. The riders also had the chance to experience riding on the race course on their own horses through "ride to time", which helps them to ride at speed safely and in control of their horses and is a skill riders needed to learn before entering the racing industry. Lindop, who was the first female jockey to ever ride in the Melbourne Cup, said Racing SA was aiming to show young people there were sought after careers available in the equestrian and racing field. "It's an industry that can be a bit daunting if you don't know someone in racing," she said. "One of my roles is to make racing more approachable, help people look at different ways to engage with racing and demystifying what we do." While working behind the scenes these days, Lindop has had an accomplished career which includes riding winners in the Adelaide Cup and Victoria Derby, and winning the SA Jockeys Premiership three times. Lindop said the racing industry was continuing to grow in Port Lincoln and across the state, and it was a field that was open to anyone, no matter who they were. "For every four horses in racing, one full time job is required and with an expanded industry we're looking for participants to be involved in all areas, from track maintenance to stable hands," she said. "It's an equaliser, men and women compete equally...we're all the same on the back of a horse." Pony Club president Teena Waters said the club felt it was an "awesome opportunity" for the young club members to learn about a field they could strive to be a part of. "Racing itself is to get involved in, you can travel the world, you don't necessarily have to be a rider as there's all sorts of work and jobs involved in racing," she said. "Pony clubs are a good foundation for kids to go out into the world with horses, there's no limit to what they can do with these opportunities." Lindop said she was well acquainted with Port Lincoln Racecourse, where she had raced as an apprentice and jockey. "I do love Port Lincoln, it's a great stomping ground for me and the racing community here is very vibrant and colourful and I think it's growing," she said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/782b3abc-56e6-4198-a84d-b71d26456ebf.JPG/r307_594_5320_3426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg