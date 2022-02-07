sport, local-sport,

WAYBACK 3.5 (23) DEF BOSTON 1.3 (9) The Wayback women have fought to a historic win as the Telstra PLFLW Competition began on Friday evening. The new look competition began with Wayback taking on Boston at the Port Lincoln High School Oval, with the two teams going hard for the ball from the first bounce. Wayback go forward early and the first score would come from Abby Curnow, kicking the first goal of the competition. Boston had their opportunities to go forward but could not set up any real scoring shots as Wayback's defence would prove the difference in this game. Boston proved to be a bit cleaner with disposals, out-marking Wayback throughout but the Demon's pressure and tackling stopped the Tigers in their tracks. The second quarter saw Wayback get the only score, a behind as they led 1.2 (8) to 0.2 (2) at half time. Boston knew they needed to score but continued to be challenged by the Wayback pressure, however a breakthrough came when Ash Dyer, off a great run down the wing, kicked to the square and Jemma Schilling finished the job for the Tigers' first goal. Any momentum the Tigers would have gained was lost when Wayback put the next two scores on the board, including a goal from Kaz Boehm as they made the most of the contested ball. At the final break Wayback led 2.5 (17) to 1.2 (8). With the game still in the balance the two teams continued to push for the ball, but Wayback's Holly Wiseman would kick one more goal which would seal the deal. Boston tried to push as hard as they could to set up scoring shots but the Wayback defence held strong, keeping the Tigers at bay to win by 14 points in a historic evening for women's football. Key players for Wayback included Taja Pryor who helped create turnovers off the back half, M'Hiret Otto attacked the ball and provided run off the back half, Brooke Moore used the ball wisely and Zali Forbes was good on ball over four quarters. For Boston Ash Dyer shined with her run and carry to set up the Tiger attack, Tammie Gudzenovs racked possessions in the centre, Sarah Watherston featured on the back half to make it difficult for the Wayback forwards and Maddie Clifton was another stand out. The Wayback v Boston game was to take place after the match between Lincoln South and Marble Range, however this match was postponed. In a statement the football league said "per advice from SA Health, Lincoln South Open-Grade players have been classified as close contacts and as such have gone into isolation." There is no indication of when this match will take place in the future. In the under 16 matches at Centenary Oval, Boston defeated Wayback 3.5 (23) to 2.2 (14) while Lincoln South scored a dominant against Marble Range 10.4 (64) to 1.8 (14). Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

