Thring wins Alys Chilman Trophy

JANUARY 30 Sunday's mixed stableford had 23 players, with Ashley Durdin winning with 39 points from Adam Sullivan on 35. Rundowns went to Ben Kotz, also 35, and Deb Sykes 34. Ashley and Adam had par-three birdies. FEBRUARY 1 Only nine players fronted for Tuesday Twilight, with Sue Cotton winning with 17 points from Liz Weatherspoon on 16, from a countback. FEBRUARY 2 The men's Wednesday competition attracted 76 players and was sponsored by Eyre Computers and Communications. Mark Butt eagled the third hole and was also the A grade winner with 39 points, from Tony Dragun on 36. The B Grade winner with 39 was Darryl Scharfe, from Robert Proude on 38, and Brian Smith counted out George Smith, both with 39. Rundowns went to Bob Ford 38, John Cheriton and Graeme Parker 37, Haydn Myers and Rex Martin 35, and Colin Clark on 34 points. NTP winners were Trent Bradford, George Smith, Tony Dragun (twice), Norm Marks and Mick Hegarty. There were five par-three birdies, scored by Tony Dragun, Mick Hegarty, Norm Marks, Tom Dawson and Brian Smith. FEBRUARY 3 A good field of 26 women played a stroke competition for the Alys Chilman Trophy, sponsored by Heather Darley. Elaine Thring was the winner with nett 71 from Lorraine McDonald 72. Rundowns went to Jo Higgins and Carolyn Cocks 74 and Rhondda Mayfield and Elaine Pierik, both with nett 75. Cocks birdied the 12th hole and NTP winners were Thring and Higgins. FEBRUARY 4 More than 70 players participated last week, so records are being broken for this popular event. FEBRUARY 5 Once again, more than 100 players took to the field in a stableford event, sponsored by Shield Security. The score of the day come in the men's A grade division, with Greg Barry scoring 41 points, winning from Jamie Puddy on 39. Brenton George won B grade with 39 from Andy Smith 38, and Ben Kotz was successful in C grade with 37 from Josh Humphries 34. Rundowns went to Dylan Bell, Mick Hegarty and Chas Chambers on 39, Clint Scharfe and Trevor Durdin 38 and Tom Dawson, Chris Baird and Andrew Stevens all scored 37. As well as the 94 men, there were 18 women who played, with Cynthia Thompson winning with 38 points from Helen George 36. NTP winners were Haydn Myers, who eagled the first hole, Tate Secker, James Fuss, Simon Bell, Clint Scharfe and Andrew Stevens. The club forked out big time for 12 par-three biridies, scored by Jamie Puddy, Clint Scharfe, Andrew Stevens, Pater Fare, Adam Hage, Mark Butt, Matt Molloy, Peter Daniells, Like Gardner, Trent Bradford, Luke Murray and Barry Tattersall.

