Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball League has seen a first with four players claiming top honours in the award presentation on Sunday. The league held its presentations for the 2021/22 season outside the league clubrooms at the Ravendale baseball diamond with awards presented for A grade, B grade and under 16. Weather played a big factor this season with three games called off (two for rain and one for heat), which led to a very close season and a close best and fairest count. In a first four players tied for A grade best and fairest with Indians' Wes Bilney and Cohen Dinnison, Coyotes' Luke Howie and Saints' Liam Dennis all finishing on eight votes. There was another tie for runner up with Coyotes' Luke Jantke and Indians' Jake Turner finishing equal second on six. Saints took out the batting and fielding trophies with Dennis on top of the batting with an average of .579 while teammate Jayden Blewit fielding 1.000 to take the fielding trophy. It was a big day for Indians' Bilney, who was also runner up for the B grade on 13 votes, finishing three behind Coyotes' Callum Binder on 16 after a great year on the pitching mound. Saints again had the batting and fielding trophy double with Kalen Fowler finishing with a batting average of .733 while Chris Hester also fielded 1.000 while Shields player Taj Linegar was named rookie of the year. In the under 16 count Indians' Timmy Dennis took out best and fairest on 19 votes while Coyotes' Jack Todd and Tygh Te Wano were equal runners up on 15. Te Wano also won the batting trophy with an average of .875 and Saints' Ryder Bilney won the fielding trophy by fielding 1.000. League president Koren Jenkins said it had been a challenging season with COVID-19 and the weather playing a factor but felt it had overcome it all and overall the league was in a good position. There are only two weeks left in the baseball season as finals continue this Friday. A GRADE Coyotes Luke Howie - 8 Luke Jantke - 6 Jayden Roderick - 3 Gareth Colbert - 2 Rubin Thompson - 2 Jack Todd - 1 Indians Cohen Dinnison - 8 Wes Bilney - 8 Jake Turner - 6 Colby Syvertsen - 4 Kieren Vermuelen - 1 Kingsley Bilney Jnr - 1 Saints Liam Dennis - 8 Blake Staunton - 3 Brenton Harvey - 3 Jayden Blewit - 3 Damon Looyestyn - 2 Dean Miller - 2 Dylan Blewit - 2 Mitchell Roberts - 2 Shields Jordan Allen - 5 Tim Pobke - 5 Glen Schreiber - 4 Logan Dennis - 4 Adam Elliott - 3 Adam Hage - 2 Rhys Miller - 2 B GRADE Coyotes Callum Binder - 16 Jarrad Delaney - 4 Gareth Colbert - 4 Warwick Monfries - 3 Alana Jantke - 2 Ben Adams - 1 Indians Wes Bilney - 13 Kingsley Bilney Jnr - 10 Josip Bozanic - 5 Justin Long - 3 Waylon Miller - 2 Jett Drewitt - 1 Justin Jenkins - 1 Saints Mal Munro - 10 Keith Vlassco - 8 Chris Hester - 5 Paul Dennis - 4 Damon Looyestyn - 3 Luke Murray - 3 Jake Gardner - 1 Lachlan Bishop - 1 Oscar Paull - 1 Shields Troy Docking - 5 Taj Linegar - 3 Kym Dorward - 2 Clint Beard - 1 Jeff Bowers - 1 Jordan Allen - 1 UNDER 16 Coyotes Tygh Te Wano - 15 Jack Todd - 15 Clayton Colbert - 7 Charlie Todd - 7 Calan Rutherford - 4 Connor Rutherford - 1 Hudson Howie - 1 Indians Timmy Dennis - 19 Jayden Jenkins - 11 Wes Bilney Jnr - 6 Zali Mitchell - 1 Saints Dru Stott - 8 Oscar Paull - 5 Janica Shepperd - 2 Jack Hatzimanolis - 1 Shields Fletcher Beard - 5 Chelsea Shepperd - 3 Carter Dorward - 1 Samuel Beard - 1 Tate Shillabeer - 1

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bb70ba45-06a5-4230-b5bc-c79772e2d78a.JPG/r0_364_5560_3505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg