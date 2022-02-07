Women kicking goals

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

We have come a long way when it comes to opportunities for women to do whatever they want to do, the constraints of the past continue to disappear and it's encouraging that more women are making the most of these opportunities. One of those opportunities is the chance to play Australian rules football which has been a focus of the Port Lincoln Football League in recent years, and on Friday we saw the latest step forward as the Telstra PLFLW Competition kicked off. Wayback and Boston clashed in the first open grade match of the competition which saw Wayback earn a 14-point win in a historic match for women's football in Port Lincoln. Women's football is still in its infancy when it comes to the professional ranks, but it will take competitions like this one to develop the stars of tomorrow who can take the sport to where it needs to go, building a strong foundation for women to pursue this pathway should they desire. The first games are in the books, but this is only the beginning and there will be many who will be excited to see how the competitions and players will develop and who could be the AFLW stars of tomorrow. Speaking of women and pathways, one woman who made a mark in her industry was Clare Lindop, former Adelaide Cup winning jockey and the first female jockey to ride in the Melbourne Cup. Lindop was in Port Lincoln at the weekend to pass on knowledge to the young members of the Port Lincoln Pony Club about how they can pursue a career in racing. Just like the PLFLW could create the AFLW stars of tomorrow, the local pony club could see the next jockey like Lindop arise and with this knowledge any young aspiring rider can pursue any career they want in the equine field. By passing on her own knowledge and "demystifying" the racing industry, Lindop is helping to open a door for others to follow on the same path she had taken. It will be up to the younger generation to open it further. The Port Lincoln area has been gaining a reputation for wine and one of the smaller kids on the block, Gardner's Vineyard, has earned some welcome recognition for one of its wine varieties. The winery has earned recognition from Winestate Magazine with Gardner's Vineyard's The Peninsulas Riesling 2014 earning 97 points and four-and-a-half stars and equal top in the category for new release riesling, which made it eligible for Wine of the Year. While it did not win the major prize it is still a big step forward for the winery and adds another feather to the cap of Port Lincoln as a wine-making area. While we have covered the achievements of wineries such as Boston Bay Wines, Lincoln Estate and Peter Teakle Wines, it's great to see a smaller winery like Gardner's Vineyard gain attention and add itself with the top wines being produced across the state. There is so much more to read and discover on the Port Lincoln Times website, including a Port Lincoln doctor praising a landmark agreement aimed to attract more doctors to regional and remote areas as well as support being provided by Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council to businesses at Port Lincoln Airport. Find these and more, including reports from the weekend's sport, online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading, and stay safe out there. Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/ad39fa9a-aa78-4247-a0f0-7725bbfaa849.JPG/r27_936_4027_3196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg